New Apple Maps Spotted in Italy, Though It Could All Be Just an Error

iOS 15 is already available in preview for users who want to try it out early, but on the other hand, it’s projected to be released in the fall when Apple should also take the wraps off a new-generation iPhone model. Needless to say, the revamped Apple Maps experience will first be released in the United States, with the expansion to other international regions to happen at a later time. In the meantime, however, it was believed the Cupertino-based tech giant started a new expansion of the updated Apple Maps, as some Italian users reported on reddit that the application has been refreshed for the local market, with data like speed limits finally showing up.This makes sense at some level, especially as Apple has been working around the clock to make the new Apple Maps available for as many users as possible, though until now, no official announcement in this regard has been made.And a screenshot that went live a few days ago provides us with a closer look at the new Apple Maps experience in Italy, with refreshed vegetation and a speed limit indeed seen within the app when running on CarPlay.But according to some sources , this is just a glitch caused by some server-side struggles experienced by Apple Maps recently. There’s no confirmation this is indeed the case, though it makes sense, especially because at this point, the alleged changes have only been reversed.iOS 15 will include a massive Apple Maps overhaul that also brings 3D buildings and enhanced details, with more data for each location. There’s also a new night-time mode with a moonlit glow, as well as custom-designed landmarks, and new road colors and labels.iOS 15 is already available in preview for users who want to try it out early, but on the other hand, it’s projected to be released in the fall when Apple should also take the wraps off a new-generation iPhone model. Needless to say, the revamped Apple Maps experience will first be released in the United States, with the expansion to other international regions to happen at a later time.