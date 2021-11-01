New Android Auto Version Shows Up Online, Google Tight-Lipped on What’s New

4 Android Auto 7 Said to Make Listening to Music Quite a Struggle

Google is working around the clock on improving the experience on Android Auto, and this involves not only bug fixes and additional polishing but also new capabilities.



In the meantime, Android Auto is clearly evolving, and these beta builds come in handy not only to Google itself but also to users who want to try out all the new features in advance. This is a win-win approach, as testers can therefore send feedback to the company and help polish the overall experience with new features and bug fixes before the public rollout starts. For example, one of the most anticipated features coming to Android Auto is support for dual-SIM, which means that users whose mobile devices come with two physical SIMs or one SIM and eSIM will be allowed to choose between them when making a call.As it typically happens every month, Google has started testing a new version of Android Auto with the help of beta users. In other words, there’s a new Android Auto beta build that users can download right now, and of course, it comes with zero release notes.This means users are the ones who should figure out what’s new in this update, though this is sometimes rather difficult, especially if the focus is mostly on under-the-hood polishing.Therefore, Android Auto 7.1 beta is a mysterious release, but if you do want to inspect it yourselves, keep in mind this is a preview version that comes with an increased likelihood of problems.Given the timing, there’s a good chance Android Auto 7.1 is promoted to the stable channel in approximately three weeks, which means the Google Play Store rollout should kick off in the second half of November.A similar approach was used for Android Auto 7.0 , which made its way to beta users on October 2 before the public rollout started later the same month.In the meantime, Android Auto is clearly evolving, and these beta builds come in handy not only to Google itself but also to users who want to try out all the new features in advance. This is a win-win approach, as testers can therefore send feedback to the company and help polish the overall experience with new features and bug fixes before the public rollout starts.