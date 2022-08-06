New Android Auto Update Now Available With a Touch of Coolwalk

The wait for the massive Android Auto update known as Coolwalk is getting harder and harder, especially because, in theory, Google should start the rollout at some point this month.
Announced earlier this year, the Coolwalk overhaul was supposed to land in the summer, at least according to the Mountain View-based search giant. Given August is the last month of the summer, everybody expects that the next update, which could be either version 7.10 or 8.0, to include this new feature.
With a card-based UI similar to the CarPlay dashboard, Coolwalk also includes several other smaller refinements that would help make the Android Auto feel more modern.
And as it turns out, the most recent stable version of Android Auto also comes with a small design update that was supposed to be part of Coolwalk.
Version 7.9.6231, which is now rolling out to users, includes an update for notifications, as they now use a rectangular design with rounded edges. Originally spotted as a Coolwalk change, this notification update is now available for Android Auto stable users, presumably as the work on the summer overhaul is entering the final phases.
But of course, it’s hard to tell if the notification update is actually a sign that the debut of Coolwalk is imminent or not. Google has so far remained completely tight-lipped on the progress this highly anticipated feature has been making lately, so nobody knows for sure if the company can stick with the original ETA or if it eventually decides to delay the rollout.
Worth knowing, however, is that Coolwalk can already be enabled on a rooted Android phone. However, the latest version that can be tested using this method doesn’t seem as polished as you’d expect it to be, and this is kind of unexpected given that, at least theoretically, the rollout is just around the corner.
