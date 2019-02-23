New 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted at Gas Station, Sports Massive Rear Wing

autoevolution

While Porsche still hasn't released the road-going swansong of the 991.2 generation, namely the 911 Speedster (the track-only final hurrah is the majestic 935), we can now look forward to 992 specials. And one of the most important Neunelfers of the kind is the new GT3.
We've been spying the GT Division toy since lat year, with prototypes currently being in the advanced testing stage - while you can check out a test car having lunch at the Nurburgring gas station in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, we've also added a spyshot gallery above.

Zuffenhausen is expected to introduce the 992-generation 911 GT3 by mid-2020, even though we might see the track-savvy machine making a debut later this year.

It's no secret that the naturally aspirated boxer power will be maintained, with this having been highlighted by the soundtrack of various test cars.

And we're glad that we can say the same about the optional manual gearbox, which will be offered alongside the new eight-speed PDK. Speaking of the latter, since the dual-clutch setup doesn't seem to have brought noticeable updates past the extra forward ratio, we're expecting the GT Division engineers to change that.

The wider from track of the eight-generation Carrera S already matches that of the outgoing 991.2 GT3, with this being just one of the ingredients that allow the newcomer to blitz the Nurburgring in 7:25, which is uber-impressive for a non-GT car.

And if we also factor in the 7:12.7 Nordschleife chronograph number of the 991.2 GT3, we're expecting the next one to pack a monstrous punch on the circuit.

Now that Porsche has taught 911 R speculators a lesson with the introduction of the GT3 Touring Package, here's to hoping this will also be offered in the 992.

After all, certain Porschephiles might prefer a shaved rear end to the super-sized rear wing present on the 992 GT3 prototypes.

 

