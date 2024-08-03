New 2026 Mercedes GLS Graces the CGI Realm

The Mercedes GLS has started showing its age. The current generation is almost five years old, and the facelift came in 2023. Naturally, one might think that the three-pointed star is preparing an entirely new flagship SUV, but it's not.
As a matter of fact, the German car manufacturer decided the current GLS deserves a second mid-cycle refresh. That's what the spy shots dating back to the end of April suggest, anyway. Back then, we caught a first glimpse of a prototype that had its front fascia under wraps, suggesting that Mercedes is indeed preparing a second facelift for the GLS.
It was tricky to spot the design updates due to the camouflage. However, it is clear that the grille is taller, and a pair of different taillights flank it. The front bumper was also redesigned, and the changes did not continue at the rear. However, chances are the upcoming GLS will feature a new rear bumper and taillights, and Mercedes could sprinkle it with new exterior colors and fresh wheels.
One big mystery revolves around the interior, which has yet to be uncovered, either officially or unofficially. Nevertheless, some publications believe Mercedes could up the ante by giving it the hyperscreen setup from the EQS SUV. This would be a well-deserved upgrade that would make the model more appealing to tech enthusiasts. The company could also round it off with new software and perhaps different upholstery and trim.
Our sources suggest the upcoming Mercedes GLS is due sometime next year, probably during summer, and that would make it a 2026 model in our market. The current GLS has already stepped into the 2025 model year stateside, kicking off from $89,200 for the 450, $114,800 for the 580, and $149,500 for the AMG GLS 63. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS comes from $174,350, and if you forgot, this brand is about to get another member: the SL roadster in a premiere.
The Mercedes-Maybach SL made its spy debut about a month ago, and since then, our spy photographers managed to nab yet another tester in the open. We expect the lineup to consist solely of twin-turbocharged V8 engines, and chances are it will launch in the SL 580 and SL 680 configurations. The first-ever Maybach SL should be a 2026 model when it arrives in the United States, and rumors indicate that it could start at over $200k.
Mind you, this story isn't about the upcoming Maybach SL. Heck, it's not even about the second facelift of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, as it focuses on the next-gen GLS instead. Q Cars took to YouTube recently to digitally uncover this model. The renderings imagine the company's flagship SUV, which goes against the likes of the BMW X7, dressed in completely new attire.
Don't worry about the design, as these renderings are just for kicks, and the only thing they build on is the artist’s imagination. It is likely that the design of the next-generation Mercedes GLS hasn't been approved yet, so the three-pointed star company could choose one of numerous paths when it comes to styling its future flagship SUV. For what it's worth, we don't hate this digital model, but we don't exactly like it either. We think the pixel manipulator could have done better, but hey, it is what it is.
Now, if you had the opportunity to present a future Mercedes GLS design sketch to the company's board of management, would you be inspired by these unofficial renderings? I would, to some extent, yet the product would end up looking very different than this one. So, assuming this hypothetical next-gen GLS was real, would you spend nearly $100k for it? Or would you buy a BMW X7 instead? I'd probably pick the facelifted 2025 Cadillac Escalade, with its tweaked looks and massive display, and call it a day.
We will find out more about the upcoming GLS as the testing phase advances, and we spot more prototypes in the open. We expect Mercedes-AMG to adopt a similar route for the GLS 63 and Mercedes-Maybach to do the same to the GLS 600. In all likelihood, the engine family will soldier on with minimal to no improvements. After all, we don't think the Stuttgart auto marque is willing to invest a lot in this department, given that it is a second facelift and not an extensive one.
It has become boxier and more muscular-looking than its predecessor. Up front, it has a new grille, different headlamps, and a full-width light bar. The back-end design looks like an evolution of the current one, and the aggressive diffuser and four tailpipes were clearly inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. However, it doesn't feature the typical Panamericana grille, nor any AMG logos that we can see, so it kind of makes it a mix between a Benz and an AMG.
