New 2026 Lincoln Continental Would Gladly Keep the American Land Yacht Tradition Alive

These past few months, our news feed has been filled with a whole new bunch of hypothetical American land yachts, and another one has joined it: the 2026 Lincoln Continental.
With an emphasis on the word 'hypothetical,' as this is nothing more than a simple rendering created by vburlapp and shared on social media over the weekend, we have to highlight the obvious.
What's that, you ask? Other than the typical logo that bedecks its face, this virtual creation does not scream Lincoln at all. For what it's worth, the pixel manipulator could've very well called it a Cadillac, a Chrysler, or something else, and we would've reported it using a different moniker rather than the Lincoln Continental.
The CGI model features a very discreet grille. An ultra-thin full-width LED light bar separates the hood from the bumper. The latter also features vertical side vents and a small air intake in the middle. The car has a long hood, a clean profile, muscular shoulders, a roofline that arches towards the rear, thick C-pillars, large wheels with a turbine shape, and an elegant black finish bedecked by a few chrome elements.
We wouldn't bet on Lincoln dusting off the Continental nameplate and use it on a future low-slung product, as this brand only cares about crossovers and SUVs in the United States. Its current portfolio comprises the Corsair, from $39,385 (MSRP), the Nautilus, priced at $51,570, the Aviator, which will set you back at least $$58,880, and the $83,265 Navigator that's about to be facelifted.
Lincoln dropped the Conti almost four years ago. The tenth and final generation was made at the Flat Rock factory in Michigan and the stunning Coach Door Edition sent it off. The powertrain family consisted of several V6 units paired with a six-speed auto, and the model was built on Ford's CD4 platform. The construction was used on mid-size and full-size automobiles, and besides the Conti, it was also the foundation stone of the Ford Fusion / Mondeo, Edge, Galaxy, S-Max, China's Taurus, Lincoln MKZ, and MKX.
We'll likely see more takes on a hypothetical brand-new Lincoln Continental in the near future, and it's a pity that the Blue Oval's head honchos don't care about reviving this model (and many others) and ending the crossover nonsense. Would you buy a Conti if it looked like this?
This car is far from being an internet sensation, like that Mansory-tuned Rolls-Royce Phantom we wrote about a few days ago, which has gathered over 200,000 likes, as at the time of writing, it had about 200 digital appreciations. Two social media users commented, saying stuff such as "nice" and "beautiful," and it would certainly have our support, too, if it were real.
