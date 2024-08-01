New 2026 Hyundai Palisade Looks Like a US Government Car in Realistic CGIs

Hyundai's Palisade is turning six this year and was facelifted in 2022 for the 2023 model year. Thus, it is nearing the end of its life, and the Korean automaker is preparing its successor as speak.
Vigilant spy photographers have already nabbed a few testers of the second-generation Hyundai Palisade in the open, which used to wear thick camouflage that has since become thinner in the latest sightings. And it is the latter that served as inspiration for Kolesa's latest renderings.
This realistic approach follows the new boxy appearance. Expect the upcoming Hyundai Palisade to have the same roofline, pillars, windows, roof rails, door handles, and so on. The grille and the front bumper were accurately replicated. However, it appears that the company went for a slightly smaller central air intake than the one depicted in these digital illustrations.
We have our doubts about whether the lighting units will be exactly the same on the real thing or not and if the full-width light bar will indeed look exactly like this. The same goes for the taillight pattern, though from what we can tell, the shape is spot-on. This virtual model has a clean rear bumper, a recess on the new tailgate that looks very realistic, and a roof-mounted spoiler that stays true to the actual car's design.
We've also seen the cockpit in a premiere, and it's pretty much a screen fest. A wide display takes center stage inside, combining the main screen and the digital gauge cluster behind a single pane of glass. The model also features a new dashboard panel, center console, steering wheel, door cards, buttons, knobs, and everything else, as it is a brand-new generation and not another mid-cycle refresh. We also expect the car manufacturer to enhance the tech and safety features.
Reports indicate the 2026 Hyundai Palisade might drop the current engine and swap it for a 3.5-liter V6 with turbocharging. Different outlets also speak of a potentially partially electrified unit joining the offering, and while it seems like the logical move for easing the brand's transition to an electric future, though we'll take it with a pinch of salt for now. So, based on Kolesa's realistic renderings, do you think the new Palisade looks better than the outgoing one?
The rendering artist went one step further and gave the 2026 Hyundai Palisade a brown finish and a floating-style roof by virtually painting the pillars black. We can also see more black trim on the lower parts of the body, thus emphasizing the crossover's rugged-y nature. The wheels are also new compared to the scooped prototypes we've seen these past few months, and they have a larger diameter here, which contributes to the elegant look.
