New 2026 Chevrolet Camaro SUV Imagined, It's a Blue-Collar Exotic High-Rider

The demise of the Chevrolet Camaro at the end of last year and Dodge's continuous fine-tuning of the new-gen Charger have left Ford as the sole player in the muscle car game. The Blue Oval's S650 Mustang recently stepped into the 2025 model year, carrying more expensive MSRPs for the V8-powered models.
Guess the Dearborn company can afford to bump the prices of the V8-powered Mustang. After all, it's the only muscly model that still features an eight-cylinder engine, as the upcoming Dodge Charger gets a straight-six with forced induction and several electric offerings for both body styles (coupe and sedan).
We know what the future holds for Stellantis' muscle car, as the 2025 Charger should enter production soon. But what about GM's answer to the Charger and Mustang? As mentioned above, the bowtie brand ceased production of the Camaro at the end of 2023, and its parent company still hasn't revealed anything about a possible successor.
GM was quoted at one point as saying that this was not the end of the Camaro story when it pulled the plug on the sixth-gen. Thus, we can expect a brand-new one to be right around the corner. However, it doesn't seem to be in pre-production form, as we would've seen at least a prototype, let alone a mule, doing its thing in the open, with its body wrapped in thick camo.
Nevertheless, that might not be the only approach, as over the years, rumors have claimed that the next-gen Chevy Camaro might actually become a crossover. We still have our doubts about it, but given the increased popularity of high-riders, it might just turn out to be a popular product. An EV would obviously take on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but we hope that if GM goes down this road, then it will also offer the hypothetical Camaro SUV with ICE alternatives.
Speaking of the Chevrolet Camaro SUV, this model has been brought to digital life by Q Cars on YouTube. The CGI approach is described as "the new chapter of Camaro." We wouldn't be mad if Chevy launched a similar-looking product, albeit without utilizing the Camaro nameplate (or the Corvette, for that matter). But would you be open to the idea of a Camaro high-rider? And more importantly, would you buy one?
But we haven't, which inevitably tells us that GM is still considering the right approach for this nameplate. The most obvious route would be to launch a brand-new muscle car, and since it would have to compete with the new Charger and the S650 Mustang, offering it with EV and ICE firepower would be the right choice. Let's hope that if that's the case, the latter family will also include at least one V8, preferably with a big supercharger strapped to it.
