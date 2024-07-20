New 2026 Audi SQ7 Takes Digital Swing at BMW's Upcoming X5 Neue Klasse SUV

While BMW's upcoming Neue Klasse-based X5 is plain ugly, the next-gen Audi Q7 kind of looks like a Ford from certain angles. However, that is probably due to the camouflage, which was just digitally peeled off to somewhat preview the 2026 SQ7's styling.
The renderings came via Q Cars on YouTube and try to follow the actual crossover's design. Nevertheless, we can tell you that the grille will be taller, the air intake in the front bumper will be much wider, and it won't have DRL strips on the sides. The main clusters sit below the real daytime running lights, which were positioned below the hood, and they have different looks and graphics.
You may also want to ignore the door handles, as the four-ring brand gave the next-gen Q7 and SQ7 flush-mounted ones. The side mirrors will be thicker, and the roofline won't arch that much towards the rear. Scooped testers had provisional taillights on, but we’re convinced the final production units will not have anything to do with the ones envisioned here.
The same goes for other components, like the rear bumper, tailgate, windscreen, diffuser, side skirts, and even the wheel arch trim. The rendering artist gave it two sets of wheels, both with a five-spoke design. The model features red brake calipers and has no visible tailpipes, unlike the upcoming Audi SQ7, which has four of them, two on each side of the fresh diffuser.
Both will share the same cockpit layout, with a sporty emphasis on the latter, and we expect them to pack a 10.9-inch passenger screen, an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 14.5-inch infotainment system, probably sourced from the Q6 e-tron. The SQ7 will feature front sports seats, dedicated trim and upholstery, the usual S logos, and others on top of the normal Q7.
It's still a big unknown what lies under the hood, yet it has been reported it might pack a hybridized V8. We expect it to have more power than the current one, which enjoys 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque from its twin-turbo 4.0L V8, taking 4.0s to accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph). The engine is hooked up with an 8sp auto and the brand's quattro AWD system. So, are you excited about Audi's next-gen Q7 family?
As a result, we can boldly claim that the next-gen Audi SQ7 will not look anything like this. However, these renderings are food for thought, as the alternative design language makes us ask the what-if question. The model is probably a few months to a year away from being fully uncovered, and chances are the regular Q7 will be unveiled first, followed shortly by the sporty SQ7.
