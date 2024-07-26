New 2025 Lamborghini Temerario Supercar Shows Up in Realistic Digital Illustrations

Having taken an important step into the electrification era with the Revuelto, which was then joined by the first-ever plug-in hybrid Urus, the SE, Lamborghini is now preparing to introduce another hybridized product: the Temerario.
Mind you, the upcoming supercar's name hasn't been confirmed, and it's all based on a trademark filing from earlier in the year that reveals that Lambo has secured this moniker. Given that the Huracan's successor is right around the corner, you can easily see where the assumption that the all-new product might use this nameplate.
We already know a few interesting things about the Lamborghini Temerario, including the output. The company's head honcho, Stephan Winkelmann, recently announced that it will have over 900 metric horsepower. This comes out to 887+ brake horsepower and 662+ kW. The CEO said it uses a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors and referred to it using the 634 codename.
Thus, like it or not, the era of the V10 engine is over at Lamborghini. The Italian automaker will no longer use the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated unit that powered all versions of the Huracan, albeit in different outputs depending on the exotic model's configuration. Instead, it has gone for a V8 lump. It's unknown yet whether this motor is exclusive to the Temerario or if it was sourced from the Volkswagen Group's offering, yet we lean towards the latter, yet likely with a few modifications.
Some digital illustrations have been realistic, whereas others were simply pure CGIs, unrelated to the actual model that's in the final stages of testing and fine-tuning. So, where do these new renderings fit in? They are realistic, as they came from Kolesa, which is known to follow the vehicle's actual lines when digitally peeling off its fake skin. Thus, what you see is very close to what you'll get, assuming the Temerario is on your shopping list.
Look for almost identical headlamps, DRLs, front and rear bumpers, side intakes, muscular wheel arches, central-mounted exhaust pipe, diffuser, and so on. These renderings appear to have been based on a set of real scoops, hence the realistic approach. For what it’s worth, we think the outgoing Huracan is a bit sexier than the upcoming Temerario, but the latter certainly does not look bad at all. So, would you buy it if it looked exactly like the one sketched out here if the budget allowed it?
We already know a few interesting things about the Lamborghini Temerario, including the output. The company's head honcho, Stephan Winkelmann, recently announced that it will have over 900 metric horsepower. This comes out to 887+ brake horsepower and 662+ kW. The CEO said it uses a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors and referred to it using the 634 codename.
Thus, like it or not, the era of the V10 engine is over at Lamborghini. The Italian automaker will no longer use the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated unit that powered all versions of the Huracan, albeit in different outputs depending on the exotic model's configuration. Instead, it has gone for a V8 lump. It's unknown yet whether this motor is exclusive to the Temerario or if it was sourced from the Volkswagen Group's offering, yet we lean towards the latter, yet likely with a few modifications.
Lamborghini's Temerario has already popped up in numerous scoops. All prototypes that we've seen these past few months were dressed in trippy camouflage, and this is where the rendering crowd stepped in and virtually removed its fake skin to reveal a sleek and rather toned-down design for a Lambo, often using a healthy dose of 'trust us, bro' when filling in the blanks.
Some digital illustrations have been realistic, whereas others were simply pure CGIs, unrelated to the actual model that's in the final stages of testing and fine-tuning. So, where do these new renderings fit in? They are realistic, as they came from Kolesa, which is known to follow the vehicle's actual lines when digitally peeling off its fake skin. Thus, what you see is very close to what you'll get, assuming the Temerario is on your shopping list.
Look for almost identical headlamps, DRLs, front and rear bumpers, side intakes, muscular wheel arches, central-mounted exhaust pipe, diffuser, and so on. These renderings appear to have been based on a set of real scoops, hence the realistic approach. For what it’s worth, we think the outgoing Huracan is a bit sexier than the upcoming Temerario, but the latter certainly does not look bad at all. So, would you buy it if it looked exactly like the one sketched out here if the budget allowed it?