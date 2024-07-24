New 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Edition Is "A Car To Be Worn Not Driven"

Over the years, the old Fiat 500 was offered in a plethora of special editions, and its successor, the new 500e, has started following in its footsteps. The Italian automaker has already introduced various special versions aimed at different markets, the latest of which is the Giorgio Armani.
The two companies have joined forces again after previously collaborating in 2020 to develop this new special edition, which celebrates the automaker's 125th anniversary. Armani's and Fiat's designers are said to have "worked hand in hand over months to distill the souls of the two brands into one work," and the result is "a car to be worn, not driven."
As you can imagine from an automotive product created in partnership with the fashion industry, the updates are purely visual and can be found inside and out. The new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Edition comes as a hatchback only and can be specified in Dark Green or Ceramic Greige. These two colors are exclusive to the said model, and Armani signed the latter, which mixes gray and beige, hence the name.
The automaker says that the Italian designers' goal was to reduce exterior contrasts and decorations for a more monochromatic effect that is "in line with Armani's style." More Armani details are visible on the outside, like those on the special wheels. Exclusively designed for the electric hatchback to make it instantly recognizable and emphasize its special nature, the alloys feature the GA logo on a macro scale.
In terms of equipment, those who will purchase the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani will get the car with LED Infiniti Design headlights, a glass roof, a 7-inch TFT display, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, DAB radio, premium JBL audio, wireless smartphone connectivity, and other features. The car uses a 117 hp (118 ps/87 kW) electric motor, has Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, and a WLTP-rated range of up to 199 miles (320 km).
Fiat says it will open the order books for the new 500e Giorgio Armani later this year, and deliveries in the United Kingdom are expected to start in early 2025. The model will also be offered in continental Europe, as well as in North America, Australia, Japan, Africa, and the Middle East. Pricing details haven't been announced yet, but you should expect to pay more than $32,500, which is the MSRP of the 500e Stateside. The 500e Inspired by Beauty and 500e Inspired by Music start at $36,000.
You won't need a magnifier and a detailed side-by-side comparison with the regular Fiat 500e to spot the novelties inside, as these are very visible. They include the Italian stylist's signature on the dashboard, interior of the doors, and rear windows. Armani's logo decorates the seats, which feature chevron stitching and 3D patterns "reminiscent of classic tailoring techniques." Intricate embroidery, laser-cut wood, and others are found in the cockpit.
