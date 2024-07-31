New 2025 BMW M5 Touring Celebrating Its World Premiere at Pebble Beach in August

Between releasing various teasers and continuing the testing and fine-tuning phase of the all-new M5 Touring, BMW's M Division has also revealed when the upcoming model is due: two weeks from today, at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
The business super wagon has been granted a U.S. visa and will debut on August 15 at 10:30 AM PT (1:30 PM EST/19:00 CET). It will be the first of its kind to touch down in America officially and, just like the sedan, it will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain and rear-biased xDrive AWD.
BMW says the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 produces 576 horsepower (585 ps/430 kW) and 553 pound-foot (750 Nm) of torque. The electric motor is good for 194 hp (197 ps/145 kW) and 206 lb-ft (280 Nm), and in total, this model enjoys 717 hp (727 ps/535 kW) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque.
The latest M5 sedan takes 3.4s from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph), five-tenths slower than the old M5 CS and three-tenths behind the previous M5 Competition due to the added weight. Since the upcoming BMW M5 Touring will be even heavier than the M5 Sedan, we expect it to take around 3.5 or maybe 3.6 seconds to sixty mph. The maximum speed will likely be limited to 155 miles per hour (250 kph), or 190 mph (306 kph) with the M Driver's Pack.
Production of the 2025 BMW M5 Sedan has already commenced at the brand's factory in Dingolfing, Germany, and the M5 Touring will join it in November. The automaker says that U.S. deliveries of the sporty four-door business sedan will commence in the fourth quarter of the year. This model starts at $120,675 in our market, including the $1,175 destination charge, before any options you may check on the list, and the often-greedy dealer fees.
For a fully loaded model, you will have to cough out well over $140,000. But how much would you have to pay for the all-new 2025 BMW M5 Touring, whose deliveries will commence next spring? Well, pricing has yet to be announced for this model, yet it might kick out at around $125,000 or perhaps more, and a fully optioned variant will probably exceed $150,000. So, are you excited about our market getting BMW's super wagon?
In addition to the punchy electrified powertrain, which is a plug-in hybrid by the way, with a 14.8 kWh battery pack that should enable an all-quiet driving range of around 25 miles (40 km), the 2025 BMW M5 Touring will also benefit from additional gizmos. Some of the things that will further separate it from the standard 5 Series Touring will be the sportier appearance, exclusive wheels and colors, M logos, reworked chassis, uprated brakes, and a few things on the inside.
