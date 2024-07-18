New 2025 BMW M5 Costs More Than You Can (Probably) Afford, Pal!

The new BMW M5 Sedan is getting ready for launch in worldwide markets, and the brand's Australian branch has just put a price tag on it, ahead of its arrival in the fourth quarter of the year.
Without further ado, let's dive into the recommended retail price for the land down under, which is $259,900, including LCT and GST, and excluding on-road costs. That's Australian dollars, and it equals 175,000 USD at the current exchange rates, and it is some AU$30,000 (~US$20,000) more than its predecessor.
Standard equipment includes the 20/21-inch alloys, adaptive suspension, M Sport differential, Iconic Glow Exterior Package, red or black brake calipers, adaptive LED headlights, M Driver's Pack, M Carbon Pack, and metallic paintwork. The 2025 BMW M5 also gets roller sunblinds, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, four-zone A/C, wireless charging pad, digital radio, B&W sound system, Merino leather upholstery, and many others.
Customers will have to pay extra for the BMW Individual paint finishes that comprise the Storm Bay (AU$4,100/US$2,760) and Frozen Deep Grey (AU$7,100/US$4,780). They can also specify the car with Dark Silver interior with fine wood trim, carbon fiber, glossy silver threads, and aluminum rhombcicle at no extra cost. The seat upholstery is available in Black, Silverstone/Black, Red/Black, and Kyalami Orange/Black. The carbon ceramic brakes are an AU$18,500 (US$12,455) option, and the wheels can be ordered in bi-color Black, bi-color Midnight Grey, or Black.
Power comes from a familiar V8 engine with a 4.4L displacement and dual turbos. The internal combustion unit develops 430 kW (585 ps/576 hp) and 750 Nm (553 pound-foot) of torque. The electric motor generates 145 kW (197 ps/194 hp) and 280 Nm (206 pound-foot) of torque, and the German automaker says that the 2025 BMW M5 enjoys a combined 1,000 Nm (738 pound-foot) of torque and 535 kW, which translates to 727 ps/717 hp.
The all-new BMW M5 has become even heavier by featuring electrification in a premiere. The old one tips the scales at 1,971 kg (4,345 pounds), and the latest weighs 2,445 kg (5,390 pounds). This has affected the straight-line performance, which is why the 2025 M5 is significantly slower from 0 to 100 kph compared to its predecessor. Reviews of the new model have yet to come out, but we expect it to feel heavy on twisty roads, too. After all, it weighs more than two and a half tons with the driver, and that's actually more than several large modern-day pickup trucks.
The old M5 is no longer listed on the company's U.S. website, where the 2018 model (launch) used to kick off at $102,600. The new one has yet to be added to the portfolio, yet we already know how much you will have to cough out for it, and that's a minimum of $119,500 (equal to AU$177,430), representing a 16% increase. The manufacturer's suggested retail price excludes the $1,175 destination and handling, as well as any option boxes you might tick on the list and the often-greedy dealer markups.
Between the official online unveiling at the end of June and today, the 2025 BMW M5 has already celebrated its public premiere. The auto marque brought it to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom last week, where it proved its mettle by tackling the famous Hill Climb. If you want to see it put its money where its mouth is between the haystacks, then all you have to do is click on this link, as we recently came across a short video that shows it in action.
However, before moving on to the next topic, let us know what you think of BMW's all-new M5, which will soon be joined by the Touring (station wagon) variant, and if you'd ever consider upgrading to it, assuming you have the stunning F90 parked in your driveway.
Standard equipment includes the 20/21-inch alloys, adaptive suspension, M Sport differential, Iconic Glow Exterior Package, red or black brake calipers, adaptive LED headlights, M Driver's Pack, M Carbon Pack, and metallic paintwork. The 2025 BMW M5 also gets roller sunblinds, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, four-zone A/C, wireless charging pad, digital radio, B&W sound system, Merino leather upholstery, and many others.
Customers will have to pay extra for the BMW Individual paint finishes that comprise the Storm Bay (AU$4,100/US$2,760) and Frozen Deep Grey (AU$7,100/US$4,780). They can also specify the car with Dark Silver interior with fine wood trim, carbon fiber, glossy silver threads, and aluminum rhombcicle at no extra cost. The seat upholstery is available in Black, Silverstone/Black, Red/Black, and Kyalami Orange/Black. The carbon ceramic brakes are an AU$18,500 (US$12,455) option, and the wheels can be ordered in bi-color Black, bi-color Midnight Grey, or Black.
BMW's M Division says that the new M5 has a WLTP-rated electric driving range of 67-69 km (42-43 miles) at a top speed of 140 kph (87 mph) with the 18.6 kWh battery charged. It can do 306 kph (190 mph) flat-out with the M Driver's Pack or 155 mph (250 kph) without this bundle and needs 3.4 seconds to sprint to 100 kph or 62 mph, which is three-tenths slower than its predecessor and half a second slower than the previous-gen BMW M5 CS.
Power comes from a familiar V8 engine with a 4.4L displacement and dual turbos. The internal combustion unit develops 430 kW (585 ps/576 hp) and 750 Nm (553 pound-foot) of torque. The electric motor generates 145 kW (197 ps/194 hp) and 280 Nm (206 pound-foot) of torque, and the German automaker says that the 2025 BMW M5 enjoys a combined 1,000 Nm (738 pound-foot) of torque and 535 kW, which translates to 727 ps/717 hp.
The all-new BMW M5 has become even heavier by featuring electrification in a premiere. The old one tips the scales at 1,971 kg (4,345 pounds), and the latest weighs 2,445 kg (5,390 pounds). This has affected the straight-line performance, which is why the 2025 M5 is significantly slower from 0 to 100 kph compared to its predecessor. Reviews of the new model have yet to come out, but we expect it to feel heavy on twisty roads, too. After all, it weighs more than two and a half tons with the driver, and that's actually more than several large modern-day pickup trucks.
BMW's new M5 still features a configurable xDrive all-wheel-drive system. An eight-speed Steptronic transmission delivers the aforementioned output and thrust to the wheels, and the car also has an electronically controlled active M differential for improved performance. The car manufacturer also gave it a sports exhaust system with continuously adjustable flaps, and in the all-quiet mode, it benefits from an M-specific electric drive sound that responds to the throttle inputs. The suspension comprises a five-line rear axle and a double-wishbone front axle, and it has electronically controlled dampers.
The old M5 is no longer listed on the company's U.S. website, where the 2018 model (launch) used to kick off at $102,600. The new one has yet to be added to the portfolio, yet we already know how much you will have to cough out for it, and that's a minimum of $119,500 (equal to AU$177,430), representing a 16% increase. The manufacturer's suggested retail price excludes the $1,175 destination and handling, as well as any option boxes you might tick on the list and the often-greedy dealer markups.
Between the official online unveiling at the end of June and today, the 2025 BMW M5 has already celebrated its public premiere. The auto marque brought it to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom last week, where it proved its mettle by tackling the famous Hill Climb. If you want to see it put its money where its mouth is between the haystacks, then all you have to do is click on this link, as we recently came across a short video that shows it in action.
However, before moving on to the next topic, let us know what you think of BMW's all-new M5, which will soon be joined by the Touring (station wagon) variant, and if you'd ever consider upgrading to it, assuming you have the stunning F90 parked in your driveway.