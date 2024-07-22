New 2025 Audi S5 Digitally Morphs Into Classy Coupe, Targets Mercedes CLE and BMW 4er

Even though it is only a week old, the new generation Audi A5 (and S5) has become a favorite in the rendering game. Most digital artists turn use their pixel manipulation game to turn it into a coupe or a convertible, and if you forgot, the four-ring brand will not have such models in its lineup anymore.
Yep, unlike Mercedes, which has the CLE to cater to the needs of its coupe and convertible fans, and BMW's 4 Series is still doing very well in this class, Audi decided to ditch the two-door versions of the new-gen A5. Thus, the lineup only comprises the usual Sedan, which is a liftback, actually, and the Avant station wagon.
Why did Audi choose this method? Because the new-gen A5 replaces the old A4 (B9, as per the brand's new naming scheme (odd numbers for ICE cars and even for EVs), and since it needed a Sportback successor, too, it decided to make the Sedan look like a traditional four-door and give it a tailgate. The premium compact estate class is still popular, especially overseas, hence the Avant carrying over.
Audi's 2025 A5 family utilizes the PPC construction. The architecture is an updated variant of the MLB Evo, and it allowed the series to become more spacious. For what it's worth, the new A5 has a longer wheelbase than the old E60 BMW 5 Series. The design is on the aggressive side, and while it may follow the automaker's Russian doll strategy, it's better looking. The cockpit is also tech-infused and features numerous displays, including an optional passenger screen.
And it is the latter model that has fallen in the hands of Theottle recently, who took to YouTube to release a couple of renderings. These imagine the 2025 Audi S5 Sedan as an S5 Coupe. It has longer doors, redesigned rear three-quarter windows, and bigger rear fenders. Elsewhere, the front and rear fascias soldier on with the same styling as the real thing. The same goes for the exterior paint finish, black trim, large OEM wheels, red brake calipers, and so on.
We think the new S5 looks great as a two-door Coupe, and it's sad to realize that such a model won't grace the family anymore. If you had it your way, would you expand the new A5/S5 family with a coupe and a convertible?
The powertrain family comprises a turbodiesel with 40V tech in Europe, which joins the 2.0L four-banger offered in two outputs: 148 hp (150 ps/110 kW) and 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW). The oil burner also enjoys 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW), and the electric motor generates an extra 24 hp (24 ps/18 kW). The S5 uses a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter V6, making 362 horsepower (367 ps/270 kW), paired with quattro all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch transmission.
