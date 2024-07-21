New 2025 Audi A5 Coupe and Cabriolet Digitally Step Into the Two-Door Game

An entirely new Audi A5 family is out, replacing the old B9 A4. The four-ring brand decided to use odd numbers for its new ICE-powered rides and even numbers for upcoming EVs. So, there was no room anymore for a combustion-powered A4, so the new A5 is its successor.
Introduced in Sedan and Avant body styles, the 2025 Audi A5 utilizes the new PPC architecture, which is an updated version of the MLB Evo. The wheelbase now measures 114.2 inches (2,900 mm) long, and that's actually more than what you'd get in the older E60 BMW 5 Series executive model.
Audi's new premium compact low-slung family has a more aggressive design compared to the old A4, and dare we say it looks better. It features a tech-infused cockpit with a large panoramic display that mixes the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch infotainment system. The passenger can look at the optional 10.9-inch display, and an enhanced head-up display is also on deck.
The 2025 Audi A5 family stays true to the ICE recipe. It uses a 2.0L gasoline-fed four-banger, making 150 ps (148 hp/110 kW) and 204 ps (201 hp/150 kW) in Europe, with the former being FWD and the latter AWD. An updated turbodiesel is also included and features mild hybrid tech. The output and thrust are rated at 204 ps (201 hp/150 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), and the electric motor kicks out an extra 24 ps (24 hp/18 kW).
Now, as mentioned above, the all-new Audi A5 family comes as a Sedan, which is actually a five-door liftback, and an Avant (station wagon). But will the Coupe and Cabriolet variants join it? The automaker hasn't said anything about it, and large outlets speculate that these models won't go down the two-door route ever again.
However, that does not mean anything to the rendering crowd, which has already turned the new Audi into a two-door model, imagining it with a fixed-roof design and in an open-top configuration. The digital illustrations came from Kdesignag on Instagram, and they are realistic. Then again, imagining what the A5/S5 Coupe and Cabriolet might look like is not rocket science, is it?
We're sad that we might not see such models in Audi's portfolio anymore, and we reckon you are, too. So, drop a line below and let the company know that it should try to make the two-door(s) great again.
Besides the regular A5, the four-ring brand also presented the S5, which steps up the game compared to its predecessor by featuring a mild-hybrid 3.0L V6 that develops 367 ps (362 hp/270 kW). It uses a DCT and quattro AWD, and Audi says it also has reworked steering and suspension. An optional adaptive suspension is on the list for improved driving feel.
