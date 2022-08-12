New 2024 Cadillac CT6 Spied in the U.S., Does That Mean It Will Return to Our Market?

Cadillac pulled the plug on the U.S.-spec CT6 after the 2020 model year, and they are only selling it in China. Nonetheless, a prototype of the second generation has been spied testing in the New World, so that actually mean that they are planning to bring it back?
Maybe, maybe not, though we think the latter is a more plausible scenario, as in all likelihood, GM’s luxury car brand will continue selling the second generation in the People’s Republic solely. Thus, we wouldn’t hold our breath for a U.S. return.
With that off our chest, let’s move on to the latest batch of scoops, which show the tester with far less camouflage on the outside compared to our previous sighting dating back to March, 2022. Most plastic cladding is gone, and so is that fake black skin, replaced by the usual vinyl stickers that allow us to see more of the new design.
It has new headlights, positioned lower on each side of the bigger grille. The roofline is more arched toward the rear, and the rear three quarter windows were enlarged. The taillights are provisional, and the bumper looks a bit more aggressive than before, still incorporating the diffuser-like piece with cutouts for the exhaust trim. The trunk lid has a sportier shape, and still incorporates the license plate holder in the middle.
Expected to be underpinned by an updated version of its predecessor’s platform, the 2024 Cadillac CT6 should pack the same 2.0-liter four-pot, perhaps with some tweaks, mated to the ten-speed automatic transmission. Elsewhere, it will feature the updated semi-autonomous driving system, and high-end comfort, technology, and safety gear. Look for a 2023 unveiling, in all likelihood, and a launch for the 2024 model year in China, where sedans are still popular, unlike in the United States, and Europe.
