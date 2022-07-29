New 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Unofficially Drops Camo, Should Be Called the GLC 20

The high-riding alternative to the upcoming Mercedes-AMG C 63, the new GLC 63, is in the testing phase, with the Affalterbach brand making sure that everything functions accordingly. Some last-minute adjustments are possible before it premieres, supposedly in the coming months.
We’ve seen prototypes of the premium compact super crossover in the open, albeit they had their front and rear ends under wraps. The one pictured in the gallery above, however, has unofficially shed its fake skin using a decent dose of CGI.
Signed by Kolesa, the renderings are on the realistic side. The vehicle sports the proper headlights, flanking the Panamericana grille that has the large corporate logo in the middle, and features the same air intakes in the front bumper. We’re not sure that the side skirts will look like this. The same can be said about the diffuser too, but at least the shape of the bumper, for the most part, and quad exhaust pipes do seem to stay true to the real deal.
As we already told you, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is expected in a few months, with more aggressive looks than the normal GLCs, sprinkled with the typical AMG logos. It will also ride on bigger wheels and will get re-tuned chassis with stiffer suspension, and beefier brakes. Expect bucket seats inside, more exclusive upholstery and trim, and dedicated submenus on the infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster.
Powering it will be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with turbocharging, hence the ‘GLC 20’ reference in the title. Believed to be shared with the ‘45’ series, it is the same lump that will sit under the hood of the upcoming C 63. And just like in its low-riding sibling, it will be assisted by electricity. The new C 63 has a combined 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, and the GLC 63 might boast identical numbers.
