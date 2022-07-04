New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Can't Stay Away From Apexes, Hits the Mid-Ohio Racetrack

Honda keeps putting the final touches on the new generation Civic Type R, and to make sure that no one forgets about it until the grand unveiling this year, they keep demonstrating it at various racetracks all over the world.
Its latest encounter with the apexes took it to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the United States, where a prototype, wrapped in special camouflage, and put through its paces by vehicle dynamics engineer Chad Gilsinger, was set loose over the weekend.
The event marked the hot hatchback’s first public appearance in the United States. Subsequently, it took on the role as lead vehicle at the start of the Honda Indy 200, on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the Japanese automaker dropped a few pictures and a short video, showing the all-new Civic Type R in action.
Set to launch in various global markets this year, including the United States, the 2023 Civic Type R, which is the official record-holder for the quickest front-wheel drive production car at the Suzuka Circuit, is expected to start attacking the Nurburgring Nordschleife too in a timed lap, if they haven’t already, chasing after the crown.
It will still gun for the likes of the Hyundai i30 N, Volkswagen Golf GTI, Ford Focus ST, and Renault Megane RS, and will differentiate from the non-Type R versions by featuring more aggressive design. The bigger bumpers, large wing, re-tuned chassis, and high-performance brakes, among others, will be joined by a punchy engine.
The 2.0-liter four-pot will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission, Honda has confirmed, and they haven’t said anything about the output and torque for now. Still, the new compact hot hatch should at least be as powerful as the previous one, which is good for 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) in our market.
