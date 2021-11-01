1 Watch the 2023 Ford Ranger Get Pushed to the Limit, Drifting and Off-Roading Included

More on this:

New 2023 Ford Ranger Official Unveiling Date Is Just Around the Corner

The new-generation Ford Ranger will be officially shown to the world later this month. The Dearborn automaker has confirmed that the truck will be revealed on November 24, at 3:00 a.m. EST (1:00 a.m. PDT / 8:00 a.m. CET). 8 photos



For this, the car firm interviewed more than 5,000 people and worked together with hundreds of truck owners in tens of workshops worldwide to find out how they use theirs, what they liked, and what they’d want to see implemented in the design of the new one.



“As designers, we engaged with customers much earlier in the process, spent more time with them, and got more insights than ever before,” explained the



Ford says the next Ranger will be truly a global product, as it will launch in more than 180 markets worldwide. It is understood to feature a host of engines, and depending on the region, they should comprise a diesel, likely reserved for Europe, and even a plug-in hybrid.



In North America, it might launch with a 300 hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder mill and a 330 hp 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. The new Raptor variant could pack a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, churning out in the region of 400 horsepower. Nonetheless, we will find out everything there is to know about it, save perhaps for the pricing and equipment levels, in just a little over three weeks, so you might want to save the date in your calendar if you’re a fan of Built on an upgraded version of the T6 platform, reports claim, which will be shared with the upcoming Volkswagen Amarok , the 2023 Ford Ranger promises to be the best variant of the workhorse yet.For this, the car firm interviewed more than 5,000 people and worked together with hundreds of truck owners in tens of workshops worldwide to find out how they use theirs, what they liked, and what they’d want to see implemented in the design of the new one.“As designers, we engaged with customers much earlier in the process, spent more time with them, and got more insights than ever before,” explained the Ranger’s Chief Designer, Max Tran. “Interestingly, we found that no matter what market, our customers are doers. They like solving their own problems, and they like to feel confident in their truck […] not just the way the vehicle functions, but the way they feel when they’re driving it.”Ford says the next Ranger will be truly a global product, as it will launch in more than 180 markets worldwide. It is understood to feature a host of engines, and depending on the region, they should comprise a diesel, likely reserved for Europe, and even a plug-in hybrid.In North America, it might launch with a 300 hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder mill and a 330 hp 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. The new Raptor variant could pack a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, churning out in the region of 400 horsepower. Nonetheless, we will find out everything there is to know about it, save perhaps for the pricing and equipment levels, in just a little over three weeks, so you might want to save the date in your calendar if you’re a fan of such rides

load press release