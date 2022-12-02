New 2023 Ford Excursion Imagined As Super Duty-Based Overlanding SUV

Ford hasn’t had an Excursion in its lineup since 2005, when the last one came to life at the Louisville factory, in Kentucky. It was indirectly replaced by the Expedition, leaving a gap in the Blue Oval’s family that still hasn’t been filled, or has it?
Meet the 2023 Ford Excursion that comes from a very special nation, imagination. It was sketched out by innov8designlab and shared on social media just a few hours ago, and it looks ready to take on some steep slopes and slippery trails, as long as it can fit.
Its gargantuan size, since it hypothetically builds on the Super Duty, just like the real thing back in the day, would give it an extremely spacious interior, with tons of leg- and headroom, and a ginormous cargo area. The massive 4x4’s storage has been further enhanced in this case, as it has a roof rack for additional gear hauling, complete with a set of LED lights above the front windscreen.
Steel bumpers at both ends, finished in the same shade of blue as the rest of the exterior, are other highlights of this digital build, which also has tons of ground clearance courtesy of the new suspension. The wheels were wrapped in fat tires that should improve traction under sticky and/or slippery conditions, and it has an additional light bar incorporated into the front bumper.
As for that imposing face, it came directly from the Super Duty, albeit with a few adjustments. The unofficial interpretation of the modern-day Excursion has big side mirrors, and no side steps, which would make ingress and egress quite tricky. The privacy windows all around complete the virtual makeover, and we’ve got to admit that it is a very interesting proposal in the large SUV segment, unlike the previous take on it, which was on the brash side.
Its gargantuan size, since it hypothetically builds on the Super Duty, just like the real thing back in the day, would give it an extremely spacious interior, with tons of leg- and headroom, and a ginormous cargo area. The massive 4x4’s storage has been further enhanced in this case, as it has a roof rack for additional gear hauling, complete with a set of LED lights above the front windscreen.
Steel bumpers at both ends, finished in the same shade of blue as the rest of the exterior, are other highlights of this digital build, which also has tons of ground clearance courtesy of the new suspension. The wheels were wrapped in fat tires that should improve traction under sticky and/or slippery conditions, and it has an additional light bar incorporated into the front bumper.
As for that imposing face, it came directly from the Super Duty, albeit with a few adjustments. The unofficial interpretation of the modern-day Excursion has big side mirrors, and no side steps, which would make ingress and egress quite tricky. The privacy windows all around complete the virtual makeover, and we’ve got to admit that it is a very interesting proposal in the large SUV segment, unlike the previous take on it, which was on the brash side.