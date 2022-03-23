New 2023 BMW M2 Scooped Nibbling on Apexes at the Nurburgring

Expected to be one of the best driver’s cars ever made by BMW’s M Division, the new generation M2 continues testing, with our man with the cam spotting yet another prototype, this time at the Nurburgring.
Looking right at home at the (in)famous German racetrack, this 2023 BMW M2 prototype had no plastic cladding on its body whatsoever, so maybe someone skilled enough could peel away the fake skin, revealing its new design.
Until that happens, though, let us remind you that it builds on the latest 2 Series Coupe, featuring a sportier styling. The tweaked kidney grille, aggressive front bumper with several air intakes, fat side skirts, swollen fenders, exclusive side mirror casings, new bumper out back, and trunk lid spoiler will be some of the things that will set it apart from the normal 2ers.
Rounding off the aesthetics will be the dedicated wheels, quad exhaust pipes, and the usual M badges all around. The M2 will also sit closer to the ground and will have beefier brakes, with M-branded calipers.
Inside, it will feature a pair of front sports seats, likely wrapped in new upholstery. Look for contrast stitching, carbon fiber trim, M-branded steering wheel and gearshift lever, and probably bespoke submenus for the infotainment system and digital dials.
A rival to the likes of the Audi RS 3 Sedan and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, the 2023 M2 is understood to have around 480-490 hp available via the right pedal, with the 3.0-liter straight-six from the M3 and M4 sitting under the hood. This would give it a significant advantage over the current M2 Competition, which has ‘only’ 405 hp.
BMW might pull the cover off its all-new premium subcompact sports coupe before the end of the year, and in all likelihood, it will launch in North America as a 2023 model.
Until that happens, though, let us remind you that it builds on the latest 2 Series Coupe, featuring a sportier styling. The tweaked kidney grille, aggressive front bumper with several air intakes, fat side skirts, swollen fenders, exclusive side mirror casings, new bumper out back, and trunk lid spoiler will be some of the things that will set it apart from the normal 2ers.
Rounding off the aesthetics will be the dedicated wheels, quad exhaust pipes, and the usual M badges all around. The M2 will also sit closer to the ground and will have beefier brakes, with M-branded calipers.
Inside, it will feature a pair of front sports seats, likely wrapped in new upholstery. Look for contrast stitching, carbon fiber trim, M-branded steering wheel and gearshift lever, and probably bespoke submenus for the infotainment system and digital dials.
A rival to the likes of the Audi RS 3 Sedan and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, the 2023 M2 is understood to have around 480-490 hp available via the right pedal, with the 3.0-liter straight-six from the M3 and M4 sitting under the hood. This would give it a significant advantage over the current M2 Competition, which has ‘only’ 405 hp.
BMW might pull the cover off its all-new premium subcompact sports coupe before the end of the year, and in all likelihood, it will launch in North America as a 2023 model.