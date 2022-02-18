New 2023 Amarok Teased Again, VW Says It's Bigger Than the Old One

Co-developed alongside Ford’s new Ranger, the upcoming Amarok is still a few months away from being unveiled, with Volkswagen confirming that it will premiere this summer.
However, until they will drop the veils off its body, the German company continues the teasing game by releasing three new official design sketches that further preview its design.
Looking like a dystopian movie car, the all-new pickup, which will enter production at the Silverton plant, South Africa, will have a bold new face, with wider headlights, muscular grille, and bumper. The beefed-up design continues further back, with the chunky plastic cladding and side skirts.
Derived from the North American Inuit language, its name, which means ‘wolf,’ can be seen in the middle of the tailgate, below the bigger VW logo. The vertical taillights have increased in size, too, and the redesign is rounded off by the larger wheels, wrapped in chunky tires from BFGoodrich.
If anything, the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok will look less tamed than the model depicted in these sketches. The footprint will increase over its predecessor, with the automaker stating that it will be wider and at 5.35 meters (210.6 in) in length, about 10 cm (~4 in) longer. This will translate to more legroom for the second row and increased hauling ability, as a Euro pallet will fit even better between the wheel housings.
Details surrounding the engine lineup are still scarce, yet Volkswagen has confirmed once again that the new Amarok will be available with a punchy V6 TDI, offering “plenty of towing power and torque.” The diesel engine should be joined by additional gasoline units, depending on the market. A high-performance variant, perhaps named the Amarok R, might be offered in Australia, though we’d take this rumor with the proverbial pinch of salt if we were you, and wait for the grand unveiling to find out everything there is to know about it.
