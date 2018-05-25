New 2019 Porsche 911 Spied in Traffic, Two Hybrid Versions Coming

The next generation of the Porsche 911 is currently in its advanced development stages, with the latest prototype sighting brings us close to the carmaker's Stuttgart headquarters. The prototype we have here seems to a Carrera/Carrera S model, with the sportscar having been caught on camera while in traffic.

4 photos



More importantly, this will be the first 911 using a plug-in hybrid configuration, as the automotive producer has already confirmed.



Nevertheless, as we've mentioned on countless occasions, we could see the Neunelfer lineup welcoming two gas-electric models. The first, which would be focused on efficiency, should deliver Carrera S levels of efficiency.



As for the second, this could replace the Turbo S - the overall scheme should follow that of the Panamera and Cayenne, which will come in 4 E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid form. Thus, the expected 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid should deliver around 700 hp.



Nevertheless, the hybrid versions could arrive with the mid-cycle revamp of the car, which would allow battery technology to advance.



The new generation will come with wider tracks and, among others, this means the Nurburgring lap times of the machine will be even sweeter. After all, now that the GT2 RS holds the Green Hell production car lap record, it doesn't seem likely that the Germans will give that title up without a fight.



We should get to meet the next-generation Porsche 911 Carrera and Carrera S version of the 992 next year and if you're looking for an estimative timetable for the various versions of the Porscha, you can find this



