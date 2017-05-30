autoevolution

New 2017 Vespa Lifestyle Collection Revealed

 
The Vespa isn’t just a scooter; it’s an icon that generated a whole urban culture that expands beyond the actual two-wheeler into matching apparel and accessories range. And if you want to be trendy with your beloved scooter, the company just launched the Vespa Lifestyle 2017 collection in Italy.
Inspired by the Vespa’s classic shapes that hide the newest technology available, the new apparel and accessories collection uses high-tech materials and advanced solutions to both look the part and be functional.

All the items in the collection are inspired by the needs of Vespa riders. The apparel is ready to both face the open air at speed while also be adapted for everyday use once off the saddle.

The Vespa Lifestyle 2017 collection’s centerpiece is the bomber raincoat, available for both men and women. The item is designed to be visible in poor lighting conditions while also offering some protection from the elements through a neoprene hoodie and windproof lining.

The bomber raincoat bomber perfectly combines with the sleeveless windstopper, which is fitted with a removable cover and waterproof rubberized zips to keep the water away.

All garments, including polo shirts and mercerized cotton t-shirts, feature three-dimensional embroidery patches that are made on a reflective basis, highlighting the link between functionality and aesthetics featuring the Vespa Lifestyle collection.

The color palette is an explosion of lively, contrasting, bold but well-balanced shades. The fresh and brilliant nuances inspired by the protagonists in the Vespa 2017 range express the spontaneity and joy of the Vespa world.

Apart from the garments, the collection also features a collection of new accessories, some of which are multifunctional like the keychain and portable key ring, convertible tote bag and its large pocket that can hold a helmet.

You can check out the whole new collection and get more information online at Vespa’s official e-store.
