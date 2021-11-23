Never Before Seen Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar To Go on Display at Petersen Museum in L.A.

We've been waiting for news from Hennessey on their Venom F5. This might not be the news we ultimately hope for but it does offer the chance to see the Venom F5 in person very soon.
In a Facebook post made today, Hennessey Performance announced that starting on December 2nd, the companies latest hypercar will be on display at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles.
The Venom F5 will be featured as a part of the Petersen Museum's Hypercar exhibit. Of course, if any car deserves that sort of nomenclature it's got to be this Hennessey. The F5 in its name tells a story on its own.
F5 is the highest on the Fujita scale, the gauge for how fast wind speeds are in a tornado. F5 signifies speeds in excess of 311 miles per hour. It just so happens that the target top-speed of the F5 is in excess of 311 miles per hour.
While we've been patiently waiting on Hennessey or their main competitor, Shelby Super Cars to announce a 300Mph+ verified top speed, this announcement is perhaps the next best thing.
Having the chance to see a Venom F5 in person is pretty special. The one featured at the Petersen hasn't been seen in public until now and features a stunning coat of "Lausanne Silver" paint. At the exhibit, it will feature a special red, white, and blue livery according to the company.
A small stripe in those exact colors is visible on the body of the car in the post. At this time, there's no word on if further modification will be made to the outer skin. Regardless, anyone who would like to view the 1,817 horsepower hypercar can do so starting on the 2nd of December.
Other incredible cars that will surround the Venom F5 include the Pagani Huayra, Bugatti Veyron, and Rimac Concept One.
The Venom F5 will be featured as a part of the Petersen Museum's Hypercar exhibit. Of course, if any car deserves that sort of nomenclature it's got to be this Hennessey. The F5 in its name tells a story on its own.
F5 is the highest on the Fujita scale, the gauge for how fast wind speeds are in a tornado. F5 signifies speeds in excess of 311 miles per hour. It just so happens that the target top-speed of the F5 is in excess of 311 miles per hour.
While we've been patiently waiting on Hennessey or their main competitor, Shelby Super Cars to announce a 300Mph+ verified top speed, this announcement is perhaps the next best thing.
Having the chance to see a Venom F5 in person is pretty special. The one featured at the Petersen hasn't been seen in public until now and features a stunning coat of "Lausanne Silver" paint. At the exhibit, it will feature a special red, white, and blue livery according to the company.
A small stripe in those exact colors is visible on the body of the car in the post. At this time, there's no word on if further modification will be made to the outer skin. Regardless, anyone who would like to view the 1,817 horsepower hypercar can do so starting on the 2nd of December.
Other incredible cars that will surround the Venom F5 include the Pagani Huayra, Bugatti Veyron, and Rimac Concept One.