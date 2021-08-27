Nevada Will Have a New Carmaker Factory and a Test Track for Nuro Autonomous Vehicles

From time to time, we might enjoy small talk with the delivery person who’s bringing that item bought online, but other times we would just want the package, no talk at all and, even better, no tips. For those situations, Nuro is the answer.
After their departure from Google, Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu founded the Nuro in 2016. In just five years, they managed to gather enough attention to raise their company up to $5 billion. Their project was simple: create a robocar that will bring groceries, deliver packages, or a pizza.
In 2018, the Nuro 1 became a reality as a self-driving, completely autonomous electric vehicle. The streets of Texas, Arizona, and California became their proving ground.
If you live in those cities where these vehicles are tested, you might see them as those small, white things on the roads that don’t bend any traffic laws, and they don’t look clumsy either. There is no driver inside since there’s no room for one. But there is a storage compartment for groceries.
In September 2020, a spokesperson from the Nevada Governor’s Economic Development Board said that the company would receive $500,000 in tax abatements over a 10-year plan, which was added to the $170,519 incentives from Clark County same period. These incentives came with some strings attached since the company has to create at least 60 jobs within five years, each paid with an average wage of $28.80 per hour.
Nuro’s plan is to invest $40 million into a factory and proving ground. The factory will be located on 125,000 sqft (11,612 mp) of space and will produce the third generation of autonomous vehicles. Their drivetrain will be made in the U.S. by the Chinese carmaker BYD, while Nuro will make the software for the autonomous robocar. That investment will be translated into $2.2 billion of “Economic impact,” stated the manufacturer.
Apart from the manufacturing site, Nuro plans to buy also the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where it will safely test its vehicles in closed areas before launching them on the road. The Nuro 2 is tested on public roads and makes deliveries for FedEx, and is working full-time for Waymo delivery company.
