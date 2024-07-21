Netizens Up in Arms Over BMW Adaptive Headlight Subscription

If you've been scrolling Instagram or TikTok lately, there's a chance you've stumbled upon posts bashing BMW for offering software upgrades nobody has asked for. However, all that these accounts want is engagement, and they're using a seemingly hot potato to trash BMW and generate revenue for themselves.
Yes, they are in the wrong. By the end of this article, I will have proven that to you.
So, what's going on exactly? BMW is offering over-the-air updates to customers who are willing to pay for them in full or on a monthly basis. These include comprehensive map updates, upgraded camera features (such as recognizing fixed speed traps), and other things like bespoke sounds for EVs or adaptive suspension.
Like any other company in existence, the brand wants to make more money. It's not the first time BMW has tried to convince customers to pay a little more for access to new or better features, and it's certainly not going to be the last.
You see, BMW has been experimenting with digital purchases for over a decade. In fact, it's worth pointing out that the marque was the first to deploy a solution like this. Back in early 2015, owners could use the infotainment screen with iDrive 5 to install free navigation updates, get in touch with a concierge, or pay for extensions of certain services.
Two years ago, the brand even had a short period in which it offered discounts for over-the-air upgrades in select markets.
But not everyone finds this feature attractive. Some are trying to insinuate that the Bavarians are voluntarily limiting the capabilities of their cars, which is not true. They (and virtually everyone else) have been doing that already but in a different manner.
However, what BMW is fighting against here is a PR problem. The company thought that it would be a good idea to build most or all of its cars with heated seats and not offer that feature as standard on each vehicle. So, to streamline manufacturing, it created the heated seats subscription. The horror, right?
It was also good for the car's resale value. If you lived in California and didn't need heated seats but ended up selling your ride to someone in Montana, the new owner could've simply activated that feature remotely.
Unfortunately, that's another thing used as "rage bait." Some accounts are farming engagement for their personal gain by misleading prospective BMW buyers.
As you might already be expecting, BMW execs haven't lost their minds. You can subscribe to have automatic high beams, but that's not your only option. In the UK, it costs £10 for a month, £100 for a year, and £150 for three years.
So, there's no harm done. It's just misinformation.
But these software shenanigans and using paying customers as beta testers aren't things Tesla has just decided to do this year. In 2022, it asked a 2013 Model S owner to pay $4,500 to unlock an extra 30 kWh after it remotely took that battery capacity away due to a "configuration error." Fortunately for the owner, it backtracked after some online backlash.
But the scar remained. Many started to realize that software-defined vehicles can become a nuisance very quickly.
But we could look at startups, too. Fisker, now bankrupt, wanted to leave owners with rear heated seats unless they were willing to pay a subscription for a bundle that included that option.
Rivian, which is widely regarded as the best alternative to Tesla, introduced its in-house developed Enduro drive units. It was hailed as a much-needed development because it enabled the brand to cut costs and be in control of its motors. However, Rivian also saw that as an opportunity to obtain more money from customers. As such, it created the Performance Dual-Motor R1T and R1S. Buyers were able to up the maximum power output by 132 hp. To sweeten the deal and make them forget about the paywall, they also got access to two extra driving modes.
Basically, it was a way to unlock the EV's maximum power output. Many were upset that the already very expensive EVs came with a paywall. However, the real problem was that unlocking the extra horsepower was only possible through a monthly or yearly subscription. You couldn't just buy something like the M Driver's package to make your car reach a higher top speed.
Now, that was something truly outrageous. Why would you pay a company for unleashing the full potential of a piece of hardware you already bought? Imagine buying a 1TB iPhone and finding out that to get the last 200 GB, you would have to send Apple $20 every year. Who thought that such a product would be a good idea?
Fortunately, it was fixed after we reported about it, and other outlets helped spread the news. The Stuttgart-based brand understood that what it did was a colossal mistake and introduced the option to fully unlock the drive units' capabilities through a one-time payment.
Ultimately, it's important to give little attention to those social media accounts trying to convince you that an automaker is doing something that doesn't make sense. While it's true that almost every company seems to be desperate for subscriptions, it is also true that BMW hasn't yet started on that path.
Now, with iDrive 9 and the MyBMW app, the ConnectedStore is better than ever. You can upgrade your vehicle with the push of a couple of buttons and by spending some money, of course.
A tricky business environmentRemember options? Every automaker offers you the opportunity to buy a better version of the automobile of your choice if you're willing to spend a little more money. Comfort seats, improved sound systems, sunroofs, moonroofs, larger or more screens, internet connectivity… You name it! A vehicle that has an MSRP of $60,000 can easily end up costing over $90,000 when fully loaded. Just ask anyone who ever tried to configure and order a vehicle that's not a Nissan Versa about trims and individual options. They'll be quick to tell you why two seemingly similar-looking cars couldn't be more different. It's just how it is. We don't make the rules.
Well, that was exaggerated as well. The automaker included the option to pay for heated seats on a monthly basis, that's true. But what many outlets and influencers omitted to say was that the option to pay once and be done with it existed. That's right, nobody forced BMW owners to subscribe for heated seats. It was just an option given to customers interested in having heated seats for a couple of months or for those who forgot to option them when they ordered the vehicle.
Paying for the comfort of not using a stalk?But now, there's something else that's annoying many on social media – the high beam assistant subscription.
Conveniently, these people left out that the "High Beam Assistant" can also be permanently equipped for £200. If the hardware's already there, all it takes is some minor code modifications to be downloaded, and, voila, your car can now switch automatically between low and high beams.
Are we heading into a dystopian future?We might be. The most recent example in this regard is brought to us by Tesla. The world's most valuable automaker recently announced that some of its recent EVs (the Model Y RWD, for example) came from the factory with a paywalled battery. Now, after many months of collecting data from customers, it has decided that the energy storage unit's chemistry is safe and more capable. That prompted the now-Texas-based brand to tell these owners that for only $1,600, they could unlock up to 50 miles of extra range.
It can get way worseHowever, no automaker has taken advantage of over-the-air software updates like Mercedes-Benz did. Back in late 2022, the brand launched its own digital store and introduced an option called "Acceleration Increase" for the EQ lineup.
