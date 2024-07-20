"Neptun" Concept Takes the Upcoming Stark Varg and Gives It a Wicked Supermoto Twist

Working at autoevolution, I've been exposed to countless industries and growing trends, and one that has been catching some very solid footing in recent years is the Supermoto industry. No joke, some brands are even offering standard Supermoto-style machines.
Well, in the spirit of exploring this industry and where it could possibly be headed, I've decided to bring to light the works of none other than Paul Schroder, an industrial Design Student from Denmark. Oh, and because the Neptun, as it has been dubbed, is the result of four years of studies, we can expect to see one rather solid concept, and it is.
Now, kicking things off for the Neptun, it helps to understand a bit about what a Supermoto bike may be, but you probably already know. If you don't, allow me to point out that Supermoto is all about taking your average dirt bike, typically with up to 450 cc engines, and prepping it for street use. This means tarmac-ready rubbers on a 17-inch wheel, massive disk brakes, and longer suspension travel, among others.
As for the Neptun, let's start with a few important design traits. First, we're looking at a machine that's 123 cm (48 in) tall and has a wheelbase of 148.6 cm (58.5 in). Regarding weight, Schroder's design page mentions that the base vehicle for the Neptun is the Stark Varg, a bike that's said to be "the most advanced electric motorcycle in the world." According to Stark's website, it weighs just 118 kg (260 lbs).
Since this is the base vehicle for the concept, we'll start with a few similarities between Schroder's and Stark's designs. Starting with the front of the Neptun, Schroder left the fork and mainframe untouched; even the skidplate is still in place, and so are some of the electronic components known to the Varg. Side paneling and some modifications to the engine are spotted, but the swing arm and shock placement are basically left as is, too. Even the carbon fiber subframe that the Varg is known for is part of the Neptun's ideation.
Continuing to take a non-road-legal design and pushing it onto the tarmac, Schroder has to ensure that the Neptun is able to abide by road laws and regulations. As such, LED headlights are part of this mix, and so are taillights and turn signals. a license plate mount ensure the 5-0 says nothing if you're out and about. A display is also spotted in the cockpit.
From a cosmetics perspective, I enjoyed how Mr. Schroder took the fairings along the Neptun's body and widened them just a bit, giving off a more road-ready look and feel. It's not much, but it's there. The front fender seems to have been left to its motocross origins, yet the rear mudguard does look a tad wider, as it should be if you plan on running a wider tire.
But, the really neat thing about the Neptun is that since it's based on a real design, the chances of us being able to transform our very own Varg into this conceptual ride is a very real possibility. We just have to make sure that we get the measurements right and shape the fairings properly. Oh, and pay close attention to the wheel size, as Stark offers the Varg only with 18-inch and 19-inch wheels. But, with a bit of hard work and know-how, anything is possible. We'll also need to make it road legal, lights, plate holder, and all.
Come to think of it, as the Varg's release date approaches, we're sure to see more and more such concepts come to light. All I can promise is that if I ever spot one, you can be sure to see it on our web pages. Until then, enjoy the view of this conceptual twist on an up-and-coming EV that's sure to give some existing manufacturers a run for their money.
Now, kicking things off for the Neptun, it helps to understand a bit about what a Supermoto bike may be, but you probably already know. If you don't, allow me to point out that Supermoto is all about taking your average dirt bike, typically with up to 450 cc engines, and prepping it for street use. This means tarmac-ready rubbers on a 17-inch wheel, massive disk brakes, and longer suspension travel, among others.
Just to give you an idea of what this class of motorcycle means and looks like, be sure to check out the images in the gallery of the KTM 690 SMC R, Suzuki DR-Z400SM, Ducati Hypermotard 950s, and Yamaha WR 125 X; compare those models to what Schroder has put together for us today.
As for the Neptun, let's start with a few important design traits. First, we're looking at a machine that's 123 cm (48 in) tall and has a wheelbase of 148.6 cm (58.5 in). Regarding weight, Schroder's design page mentions that the base vehicle for the Neptun is the Stark Varg, a bike that's said to be "the most advanced electric motorcycle in the world." According to Stark's website, it weighs just 118 kg (260 lbs).
Since this is the base vehicle for the concept, we'll start with a few similarities between Schroder's and Stark's designs. Starting with the front of the Neptun, Schroder left the fork and mainframe untouched; even the skidplate is still in place, and so are some of the electronic components known to the Varg. Side paneling and some modifications to the engine are spotted, but the swing arm and shock placement are basically left as is, too. Even the carbon fiber subframe that the Varg is known for is part of the Neptun's ideation.
With an idea of the basics in place, let's explore a bit about the Supermoto styling added to this machine. First and foremost, take a look at those wheels and road-ready Goodyear tires. Sitting against a spoked-wheel backdrop may seem questionable, but that's the style. According to the concept details, Brembo brakes are then added to Neptun.
Continuing to take a non-road-legal design and pushing it onto the tarmac, Schroder has to ensure that the Neptun is able to abide by road laws and regulations. As such, LED headlights are part of this mix, and so are taillights and turn signals. a license plate mount ensure the 5-0 says nothing if you're out and about. A display is also spotted in the cockpit.
From a cosmetics perspective, I enjoyed how Mr. Schroder took the fairings along the Neptun's body and widened them just a bit, giving off a more road-ready look and feel. It's not much, but it's there. The front fender seems to have been left to its motocross origins, yet the rear mudguard does look a tad wider, as it should be if you plan on running a wider tire.
For the remainder of this article, I want to introduce you to a rather neat hypothetical. According to Stark Future's website, the Varg is ready to deliver at the beginning of August 2024, and it'll only cost you $12,900 to get your hands on one.
But, the really neat thing about the Neptun is that since it's based on a real design, the chances of us being able to transform our very own Varg into this conceptual ride is a very real possibility. We just have to make sure that we get the measurements right and shape the fairings properly. Oh, and pay close attention to the wheel size, as Stark offers the Varg only with 18-inch and 19-inch wheels. But, with a bit of hard work and know-how, anything is possible. We'll also need to make it road legal, lights, plate holder, and all.
Come to think of it, as the Varg's release date approaches, we're sure to see more and more such concepts come to light. All I can promise is that if I ever spot one, you can be sure to see it on our web pages. Until then, enjoy the view of this conceptual twist on an up-and-coming EV that's sure to give some existing manufacturers a run for their money.