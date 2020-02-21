Neo and Trinity Ride a Ducati Again in Matrix 4 Leaked Set Photos

2 Keanu Reeves Takes Bus Ride With Stranded Plane Passengers, He's so Much Fun

It’s been 17 long years for Matrix fans, but their dreams have finally come true: a fourth film in the series is in production, shooting as we speak in San Francisco and Oakland, California. 4 photos



You can see photos snapped on the occasion in the gallery attached, and there’s also a short video in the tweet available at the bottom of the page.



Trinity is back at the handlebars of a Ducati, with Neo in the backseat. This time, they’re riding what looks like a modified



Other than that, there’s not much of the Neo we’ve come to know in the first three films to be seen in these photos. If anything, this Neo looks more like John Wick than Neo, what with his shaggy hair and beard, and a distinct lack of poshness to his outfit. Trinity, on the other hand, is as badass as ever, though probably slightly more animal-friendly, since she’s ditched the all-leather outfit. And slicked-back hair.



Reports in trade publications note that the fourth film might bring a reversal of roles, since both Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) are out of the picture because the actors are otherwise engaged. Trinity could be taking on the role of mentor to regular guy Neo.



Matrix 4 is directed by Lana Wachowski off a script by herself and Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchel. It will also star Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris, and is set for release on May 21, 2021.



Strangely, this is the same day when John Wick: Chapter 4 is supposed to drop in theaters, which would make this one heck of a promotional conundrum for Keanu.



