You would think a superyacht or a megayacht would never lose their appeal to the world’s most outrageous multi-millionaires, but wait until they hear what Nemesis Yachts has in the pipeline.

Nemesis One Is World’s First High-Speed, Autonomous, Hydrofoil Luxury Catamaran

24 Aug 2020, 16:47 UTC
Meet Nemesis One, the world’s first high-speed, autonomous, fully modular, hydrofoil luxury catamaran. That’s a lot of impressive claims right there, starting with the first one: Nemesis Yachts say their upcoming vessel will be able to top speeds of 50 knots, all the while being completely emissions-free.

Nemesis One is just a concept for the time being but, you know what they say, there’s but a billionaire’s dream standing between a yacht / catamaran being just a concept and it becoming a reality. That’s not really what they say, but you get the point. As with most concepts, Nemesis One could be taken into the next stage of development if there’s enough interest in it.

And there should be: this catamaran promises not only to be completely emissions-free and silent, but also incredibly fast, while making no compromise on luxury amenities or functionality. If there is such a thing as a unicorn for the world of yachting design, Nemesis One is probably it.

The designers say that One will be hydrogen-powered, with plenty of battery storage for backup. Because nothing is left to chance, this cat will also have up to 750 square meters (8,073 square feet) of solar panels that would generate 150 kW of power, and there would also be the huge sail that would turn it into “the world’s fastest sailing yacht (if one considers the wing a sail)” when fully deployed.

Using just the hydro-electric propulsion system, Nemesis One will be able to cruise at 18 knots, but going full steam ahead, it would top 50 knots – and cruise leisurely at some 35 knots. At this speed, it could also be used for racing, which is why the designers imagined it with a fully modular, fully customizable layout.

Basically, there will be several living modules onboard, and they will be swappable, for lack of a better term. Should the owner choose to sleep / party / watch movies / take a swim in the pool under the starlit sky, he or she will be able to do so by popping the top on the cat. They also have the option to switch the module’s position according to preference or, perhaps more impressively, to remove them altogether.

Nemesis Yachts says that the modules are swappable, in the sense that the owner can choose one module for personal use and another for charter. Moreover, Nemesis One can be stripped bare in “Ultra Light Race Mode” configuration, in which case it could be used for racing.

Measuring 101 meters (332 feet) in length and 39 meters (128 feet) in width, Nemesis One comes with a huge 89-meter high (292-foot) sail. It is fully automated and in sync with the propulsion and navigation systems, allowing for easy adjustments for the ideal, smooth and most efficient ride. The hydrofoils are also automated, adjusting themselves according to data received by the system.

In fact, everything on board Nemesis One is automated, even the navigation system. The goal was to reduce clutter and the number of crew needed for operation down to a minimum, so this cat is fully autonomous. It uses LiDAR to detect obstacles, and uses wave height, shape and frequency readings to set out the optimal course. In other words, the owner and passengers can chill, while the cat steers itself at the touch of a single button. On paper, at the very least.

Details on accommodation have not been made public, but the first renders show interiors that mimic the sleek, elegant and sharp exterior. There’s a pool / jacuzzi and a movie theater, a generous dining area, and several sundecks and lounges, as well as sleeping areas. As noted above, all this can be sealed from the elements or wide open at the touch of a button.

Before you brush this off as yet another ambitious project that sounds good on paper but isn’t really doable, Nemesis Yachts would like a word. It’s not really as impossible as you might be tempted to think.

“The team behind this project has an impressive amount of accomplished projects under its belt,” Nemesis CEO Richard Ruthenberg says. “We do not consider this bleeding-edge technology, we're simply combining existent and industry proven features in a smart way that hasn't been done to date.”

Now let’s see what the multi-millionaires and billionaires of the world have to say about it.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.
