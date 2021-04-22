Need Extra Space for Your Gear? Here Are 5 of the Best Cargo Boxes You Can Buy

If you love going on extended trips as often as possible and your vehicle’s cargo space never seems to be enough, the most practical and secure solution to increase it is to purchase a rooftop-mounted cargo box. This article takes a look at five of the best models on the market so you can make the right choice.
Whether you drive a hatchback, sedan, or SUV, your vehicle’s cargo capacity might not be enough for all the luggage and gear you need for your next vacation, so adding a cargo box to its rooftop will improve capacity and comfort.
Like many other accessories, they come in different sizes, levels of quality, and price ranges. Therefore you should easily find one that fits your needs and budget.
Before deciding to purchase one, make sure that your vehicle can be fitted with a roof rack system if it doesn’t come with one as standard because all these boxes are mounted onto such systems. 5. Thule Pulse M
simple design. Still, for around $470, these are compromises worth making.
The cargo box comes with a combined lock/latch mechanism, and it's easy to install thanks to the FastGrip quick mounts.
It measures 67 inches (170 cm) in length and offers 14 cu ft (396 liters) of space. The Pulse M also supports snowboards with lengths of up to 155 cm (61 inches). 4. Goplus Cargo Box
It’s available for about $480 and measures 62.5 inches (159 cm), offering a capacity of 14 cu ft (396 liters). Due to its length and construction, it can’t accommodate skis or snowboards.
While the lid that’s available in either gloss or matte finishes isn’t as robust as those that come from premium manufacturers, its compact and aerodynamic design makes up for that, so you shouldn’t encounter any issues. 3. SportRack Vista XL
cargo space for a low price, then the Vista XL is by far the best choice.
It may be less pleasing to the eye than all other variants on this list, and the rear-only opening might be annoying. However, for around $350, it offers 18-cu ft (510 liters) of space while only measuring 63 inches (160 cm) in length.
The box is easy to install, comes with the necessary mounting hardware, and includes a key lock to secure its contents. 2. Yakima SkyBox 16 Carbonite
aerodynamic SkyBox.
Made in the U.S., it comes with quick-release mounting hardware, dual side opening, and a SuperLatch security system. As its name implies, the capacity stands at 16 cu ft (453 liters), and with a length of 81 inches (205 cm), you can easily fit skis and snowboards of up to 185 cm (72.8 inches).
The Skybox 16 can be purchased for $580, and for that money, you get one of the most rugged and versatile cargo boxes on the market. 1. Thule Motion XT XL
oozes quality from every angle and offers the best combination of quality, features, and ease of use.
There are several variants to choose from but the $780 XL which offers 18-cu ft (510 liters) of space seems like the best all-around choice.
It measures 84.5 inches (214.6 cm) in length, so it can carry skis and snowboards of up to 200 cm (78.7 inches). It can be opened on both sides for added convenience, comes with the ultra-secure SlideLock system, and is very easy to install thanks to the PowerClick quick-mounts.
