There's something wonderful about a classic car with one owner through the decades. One person to care for it, maintain it, and keep it on the road as the pages of history flip all the while. It's another blessing when the person selling it has the good grace to sell it for a reasonable price.
By the admission of the owner, they'd very much like the car they'd spent all those years driving to go to someone who can enjoy it the same way they once did. In a way, it's quite poetic. With 149,709 miles (240,933 km) showing on the odometer, this classic Japanese sports car has completed a decent percentage of the trip from the Earth to the Moon. Safe to say, it took a lot longer to get there than Artemis I did recently.
Thanks to the fancy computer suite on Artemis that gives astronauts access to Amazon Echo, the Orion Spacecraft also has a better and more functioning infotainment suite than this old Nissan does. Considering the radio and a few other electric items aren't functioning, this is doubly the case. Then again, a modern NASA spacecraft doesn't sport nearly as nicely as this 80s-vintage light blue exterior paint job. But enough ham fisted comparisons between modern NASA crewed space vehicles to late 80s sports cars.
All jokes aside, the prospects of a Nissan Z-car with a three-liter V6 to play with sounds like an absolute joy if you ask us. That's in spite of the relatively sloshy four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. Let's be real. This would be a much more valuable vehicle if it were in a tad nicer shape. But hey, if there was any car worth learning how to wrench on, it's one with as few computers and sensors as possible. In that way, the late '80s is a nice sweet spot. For $3,000 out the door, a set of wrenches is worth the extra expense.
