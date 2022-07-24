Nearly-Spotless 2017 Honda CBR1000RR SP With 6K Miles Has a Ton of Aftermarket Parts

With 189 hp on tap and 430-pound curb weight, this thing is intriguing and terrifying at the same time.
The Honda CBR1000RR SP presented in these photos is a 2017 model with just under 5,700 miles (9,200 km) on the clock, carrying several aftermarket items fitted by its latest owner. In and around the cockpit area, there are adjustable control levers from Vortex and a tinted Puig windshield.
At the opposite end, visual clutter is kept at bay thanks to an unobtrusive TST tail tidy and flush-mounted LED lighting. A vinyl Corbin saddle replaces the factory module, fronted by a Motographix tank protector and a TMW quick-release filler cap further on. Moreover, adjustable Agras rearsets can be seen down on the bike’s flanks.
Its standard exhaust muffler was removed in favor of a Yoshimura slip-on unit, which is appropriately complemented by a KCS Stage II ECU tune. Recently, the CBR got treated to a brand-new drive chain and grippy Diablo Supercorsa tires from Pirelli, measuring 120/70 up front and 190/55 at the back.
Honda’s brutal liter-bike is brought to life by a 998cc inline-four, featuring 13.0:1 compression, forged aluminum pistons, and a dual-stage fuel injection system with 46 mm (1.8-inch) throttle bodies. The liquid-cooled DOHC engine has 189 ponies and 86 pound-feet (117 Nm) of twist at its disposal, making use of a six-speed gearbox to transmit this power to the rear wheel.
Ultimately, the oomph can bring about a ten-second quarter-mile time and speeds of up to 186 mph (300 kph). Brembo brakes and high-end Ohlins suspension parts make up the motorcycle’s running gear, and the entire structure weighs in at 430 pounds (195 kg) with fluids.
This unforgiving speed demon is getting ready to change hands at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where you’ll find it listed until Saturday, July 30. For the time being, the 2017 MY CBR1000RR SP has only caught the interest of one bidder, who is willing to spend a mild five grand in order to make it theirs.
