NCRS Member Buys 2020 C8 Corvette, Donates Prize-Winning 1961 C1 to the Museum

Some people are just better at showing their love and appreciation for the things they’re passionate about, and this long-time Chevrolet Corvette owner and collector’s decision might easily qualify for its own award in the feel-good story of the week category.
Today we’re going to be talking about Howard Maxwell, a founding (now lifetime, according to the organization) member of the NCRS (National Corvette Restorers Society), and his award-winning Honduras Maroon 1961 Chevrolet Corvette C1.
By the way, we’re not dealing with any Corvette aficionado here, because the Ocala, Florida, resident is actually one of the NCRS and Bloomington Gold most esteemed judges out there.
So, it was only natural for him to own an original ‘Vette that has been in his possession from 1989 and won its fair share of accolades... including a bunch of NCRS Top Flight Awards, as well as the Zora A. Duntov Award (back in 1991) or the Bloomington Gold Certification in 1995.
More importantly, this collector has thoroughly enjoyed driving the ‘61 - both to various Concourses and other events, as well as across the country. It ticked the latter off the bucket list twice, as Maxwell clearly explained that he “never considered this car a trailer queen and have several NCRS Sam Fultz Awards for driving the car the furthest distance to a meet, while still receiving a Top Flight Certificate!”
Well, the reason we’re discussing his Honduras Maroon with a white convertible top 1961 Corvette is that Maxwell decided to move on and treat himself to a brand-new C8 Corvette.
And, with the vintage model being “an original, numbers-matching car. It has its original engine, 4-speed transmission and positraction rear-end as it came from the factory,” his decision to donate the C1 to the National Corvette Museum became a no-brainer.
That’s right, this award-winning Corvette has now turned into the latest pride and joy of the Museum – which lacked an original 1961 unit in its collection. Such a great deed indeed, so hat off to Mr. Maxwell and his resolution to both protect the pristine ‘Vette and to allow for many other aficionados to enjoy its spectacular lines for years to come.
