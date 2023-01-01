NBA Stars Are Driving Classics Now, Kristaps Porzingis Shows Off His Mercedes-Benz S-Class

NBA stars are now switching to classic cars and Kristaps Porzingis is the latest one of them to show off his 90s classic ride. And it’s a gorgeous black Mercedes-Benz S-Class from the model’s fourth generation.
Athletes and cars go hand in hand, but most of them usually go for modern vehicles from brands like Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Mercedes-Maybach.
But it looks like Devin Booker has inspired a lot of his fellow players in the National Basketball Association to start driving classics. While he usually goes for vintage Chevrolet Impalas, it looks like his fellow colleagues have started showing off their classics, too.
A few days ago, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic flaunted his first-generation Chevrolet Camaro when he pulled up at the latest game. And it looks like it inspired his fellow teammate Kristaps Porzingis to do the same. Because he just hopped on social media to show off his classic Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
He shared several pictures showing off the wheels of his classic luxury sedan, which comes with a black exterior, and a cabin in the same dark shade, which still seems to be in great condition. He captioned the set of pictures "young entrepreneur," written in Spanish. And the NBA star couldn’t resist matching the impeccable luxury sedan, wearing a fully black outfit.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class isn't a surprising choice for Porzingis, because he needs all the space he can get since he's currently one of the tallest players in the NBA, standing at 7 ft 3 inches (2.21 m).
The S-Class represents the top-of-the-line model from Mercedes-Benz and it's the brand's flagship model, all about comfort, luxury, and performance. The one Porzingis posed with seems to be from the 1999 model year, from the S-Class’ fourth generation, the W220, introduced in 1998 and in production until 2005.
The one the 27-year-old NBA star has is the top-of-the-range model of its generation, the S 600, which came with a 5.8-liter V12 engine under the hood, delivering 362 horsepower (367 ps) at 5,500 revs per minute and a maximum torque of 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) at 4,250 rpm to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission.
Among the features for the S 600 were a leather dashboard, tray, console, and door padding, with a wood shift knob, Alcantara headliner, and heated seats.
The picture gathered over 80,000 likes and even caught Devin Booker's attention, who hopped in the comment section, writing, "That's tough KP." His approval didn't go unnoticed with Porzingis, who wrote back, "appreciate it, Book."
It looks like Kristaps Porzingis has a soft spot for Mercedes-Benz, as he previously shared pictures of himself with a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen, a W126 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe.
