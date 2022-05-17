NBA Star Zach LaVine Adds 2022 Bentley Flying Spur to His Collection

Sometimes, you don’t need a reason to treat yourself to something nice. If you can afford it, that “something nice” can also mean a car. Zach LaVine knows all about it, as he just added a brand-new 2022 Bentley Flying Spur to his collection.
The 27-year-old basketball star is a guard for the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association, and he comes from a sports-loving family. His father, Paul, was in the NFL, and his mother, CJ, was a softball player. LaVine was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 NBA draft. He moved to the Chicago Bulls in 2017.
And he always seemed to have a passion for cars. He bought a BMW i8, which he customized with the Chicago Bulls colors and later put it up as a prize in a giveaway. In 2019, he also received a 1968 Pontiac LeMans from his Mom and Dad, which he said it’s “mean.” You can check it out attached below.
Now, the athlete decided to add another car to his collection and went big, opting for a 2022 Bentley Flying Spur. He acquired it from Champion Motoring in San Diego, California. The dealership is one of the top choices for athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, giving them the freedom to customize their new rides to their liking.
In this case, Zach LaVine’s new luxurious sedan comes with a dark grey factory matte paint and a grey interior.
The Bentley Flying Spur is available with a choice of three engine options: Bentley’s powerful 6.0-liter W12, the agile 4.0-liter V8, or the progressive new 2.9-liter V6, teamed with a 103-kW electric motor in the new Flying Spur Hybrid.
The top-of-the-range is the W12 version, which is what LaVine chose. The power mill delivers 626 horsepower (635 ps) and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). Thanks to these figures, it's able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.7 seconds, before maxing out at 207 mph (333 kph). And it makes a great addition to LaVine's garage.
