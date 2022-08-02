Nazr Mohammed Says It’s Time to Bring His “Baby” Out, It’s a Dodge Challenger SRT8

Celebrities, and athletes, in particular, love driving fast cars. Luckily, there are a lot of options out there to keep your adrenaline pumping, and former NBA star Nazr Mohammed’s choice is a Dodge Challenger SRT8, which he calls his “baby.”
Nazr Mohammed played in the National Basketball Association for eight different teams over the span of 18 seasons. The 44-year-old is the current general manager of the Oklahoma City Blue and a pro scout for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thanks to his extensive career in basketball, he has now a net worth of $25 million.
He doesn’t usually flaunt his vehicles, but owns two very different cars: a Jeep Wrangler and a Dodge Challenger SRT8. What they do have in common is the custom shop Dreamworks Motorsports, which customized both of them.
It’s unclear when he bought the Dodge Challenger SRT8, but when he first got it, it used to have a black exterior with two dark gray stripes on its hood. But now, the former NBA star took it to social media on August 1, sharing on his Instagram Stories that it’s the perfect time to “bring my baby out today.”
The ten-second video shows his garage door opening before showing his Dodge. But the vehicle looks quite different now – sporting a blue metallic exterior with two black stripes on its hood. It’s unclear when he did the upgrade, but chances are he went back to Dreamworks Motorsports, as he tagged them in the short video.
In 2008, with the third generation, the carmaker introduced the Challenger SRT8. It came with a 6.1-liter HEMI V8 engine, offered with either a five-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. It delivered 425 horsepower (431 ps) and a maximum torque of 420 lb-ft (569 Nm)
In 2011, it received a new 6.4-liter HEMI V8, rated at 470 horsepower (477 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. It’s unclear which powertrain Nazr Mohammed opted for, but he seems to like his muscle car very much.
