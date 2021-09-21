Navy Working Hard to Keep F-5N Aggressor Aircraft Relevant, to Start Testing Upgrades

Back in the late 1950s, a company by the name of Northrop introduced the F-5, a light supersonic fighter jet that was essentially born to be used as a trainer. It later started being used as an adversary aggressor as well, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps, but as with any such aircraft, despite efforts made to keep it up to date, it grew really old really fast.

