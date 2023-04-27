Navigation Expert Explains Why Google Maps and Waze Aren’t Always the Right Choices

Google Maps is often considered the go-to navigation app for all drivers, especially as it offers excellent route guidance mixed with voice command integration, offline maps, and a freeware license.
On the other hand, this feature package doesn’t make Google Maps the right navigation app for everybody. For example, when it comes to driving instructions, Google Maps should be exclusively used in passenger cars. The application lacks a truck navigation mode, only looking for roads where a standard vehicle would fit.
Waze is a completely different beast. Also a Google-owned application, Waze focuses on traffic navigation. Its crowdsourcing engine sets Waze apart from the rest of the crowd, as it allows users to send traffic reports. Based on the reported data, the application can warn other motorists about what is happening on the road ahead.
While Google Maps focuses specifically on standard cars, other navigation software developers invested in routing for different types of vehicles, including RVs and trucks. Sygic is one of them, as its dedicated truck navigation solution takes into account additional vehicle details, such as dimensions and cargo size.
And yet, this doesn’t necessarily mean everybody chooses the right navigation software. Sometimes, lorry and RV drivers ignore these recommendations and stick with Google Maps, eventually getting stuck on narrow roads where their vehicles don’t fit.
Sygic says this is the primary reason to look for a navigation solution supporting large vehicle routing. While this statement might sound like a marketing stunt, given that Sygic offers its own truck navigation solution, the company does have a point.
On the other hand, if you use dedicated sat-nav, you can also configure vehicle dimensions and cargo size, so the routing will include only proper roads. Size and weight restrictions are also inspected, so you wouldn’t face any legal issues when driving on the suggested route.
Sygic says most truck navigation solutions also come with offline maps, whereas standard applications don’t. This is only partially true, as Google Maps integrates such features too. Its implementation isn’t the best, as downloading a map comes down to designating an area on the map, but you can still use the app in offline mode. Waze always requires an Internet connection, as it must download traffic data from the server to provide real-time information.
Google Maps and Waze also can’t provide relevant points of interest to truck and RV drivers. This makes perfect sense, given that they’re not particularly focused on these vehicle categories. Both apps, however, integrate the entire Google directory, so you can always search for a specific place. Camping sites, parking lots for large vehicles, or resting places might not be highlighted on the map, but they will certainly show up in the results when searching for them.
Dedicated truck navigation software shows them on the map and allows users to filter entries by category, focusing on POIs relevant to each vehicle group.
Then, Sygic explains that drivers should always look for essential navigation features when choosing a new solution to guide their way. Voice instructions, speed limit notifications, speed camera alerts, and live traffic information are must-haves in a modern navigation app.
At the end of the day, these recommendations come down to one essential tip: drivers must choose a navigation app that supports their current vehicle. There's no doubt that Google Maps is a great app, but the lack of a truck navigation mode could turn it into a double-edged sword for lorry drivers.
Always choosing a navigation app correctly is vital, especially when planning a longer journey. Getting appropriate routing on roads where your vehicle fits makes a huge difference. Sure enough, extras like Android Auto and CarPlay also come in handy, but the primary thing to look for is a relevant routing engine that takes into account the vehicle size and any existing cargo.
Today's most popular truck navigation solutions are Sygic Truck & Caravan GPS Navigation, Hammer, TruckMap, and Trucker Path. Garmin and TomTom also offer a series of truck navigators with special maps for large vehicles, but these come as stand-alone devices. Most drivers prefer running the navigation software on their mobile devices.
Waze is a completely different beast. Also a Google-owned application, Waze focuses on traffic navigation. Its crowdsourcing engine sets Waze apart from the rest of the crowd, as it allows users to send traffic reports. Based on the reported data, the application can warn other motorists about what is happening on the road ahead.
While Google Maps focuses specifically on standard cars, other navigation software developers invested in routing for different types of vehicles, including RVs and trucks. Sygic is one of them, as its dedicated truck navigation solution takes into account additional vehicle details, such as dimensions and cargo size.
And yet, this doesn’t necessarily mean everybody chooses the right navigation software. Sometimes, lorry and RV drivers ignore these recommendations and stick with Google Maps, eventually getting stuck on narrow roads where their vehicles don’t fit.
Sygic says this is the primary reason to look for a navigation solution supporting large vehicle routing. While this statement might sound like a marketing stunt, given that Sygic offers its own truck navigation solution, the company does have a point.
Using Google Maps for anything besides route guidance in a passenger car is a big no-no, as the application ignores all vehicle parameters. The suggested route can include low bridges, narrow roads, and sharp curves, eventually making every lorry driver's journey a pain in the neck.
On the other hand, if you use dedicated sat-nav, you can also configure vehicle dimensions and cargo size, so the routing will include only proper roads. Size and weight restrictions are also inspected, so you wouldn’t face any legal issues when driving on the suggested route.
Sygic says most truck navigation solutions also come with offline maps, whereas standard applications don’t. This is only partially true, as Google Maps integrates such features too. Its implementation isn’t the best, as downloading a map comes down to designating an area on the map, but you can still use the app in offline mode. Waze always requires an Internet connection, as it must download traffic data from the server to provide real-time information.
Google Maps and Waze also can’t provide relevant points of interest to truck and RV drivers. This makes perfect sense, given that they’re not particularly focused on these vehicle categories. Both apps, however, integrate the entire Google directory, so you can always search for a specific place. Camping sites, parking lots for large vehicles, or resting places might not be highlighted on the map, but they will certainly show up in the results when searching for them.
Dedicated truck navigation software shows them on the map and allows users to filter entries by category, focusing on POIs relevant to each vehicle group.
Then, Sygic explains that drivers should always look for essential navigation features when choosing a new solution to guide their way. Voice instructions, speed limit notifications, speed camera alerts, and live traffic information are must-haves in a modern navigation app.
On the other hand, they are already available in the majority of navigation solutions. Waze, for example, excels in this regard, as its warning system is already one of the best out there. Thanks to the incident reporting feature, Waze can warn motorists about the location of speed traps, accidents, traffic jams, roadkill, broken traffic lights, and other hazards. The alerts are added in real time and dismissed as drivers no longer see them on the road.
At the end of the day, these recommendations come down to one essential tip: drivers must choose a navigation app that supports their current vehicle. There's no doubt that Google Maps is a great app, but the lack of a truck navigation mode could turn it into a double-edged sword for lorry drivers.
Always choosing a navigation app correctly is vital, especially when planning a longer journey. Getting appropriate routing on roads where your vehicle fits makes a huge difference. Sure enough, extras like Android Auto and CarPlay also come in handy, but the primary thing to look for is a relevant routing engine that takes into account the vehicle size and any existing cargo.
Today's most popular truck navigation solutions are Sygic Truck & Caravan GPS Navigation, Hammer, TruckMap, and Trucker Path. Garmin and TomTom also offer a series of truck navigators with special maps for large vehicles, but these come as stand-alone devices. Most drivers prefer running the navigation software on their mobile devices.