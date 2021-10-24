Navigation Expert Announces Speed Limit Warnings Coming to Millions of Cars

2 Google Maps Rival Announces New Big Update as Google’s Driving Mode Is Almost Here

The European Union has made Intelligent Speed Assistance mandatory for all cars sold on the continent. Now carmakers are working with their partners to develop the necessary software to align with the new requirement. 6 photos



And one of the warnings concerns the speed limit, as cars should be able to tell drivers when they’re going too fast.



HERE is one of the companies that are already leaders in the navigation software market, and unsurprisingly, it’s also one of the first to come up with an ISA solution for its customers.



Called HERE ISA Map, its platform, which has reportedly been embraced by several global automakers already, includes explicit speed limits visible on road signs and implicit speed limits from road signs without numerical values.



All these details are packed into a large database that comes with HERE ISA Map and which will be offered pre-loaded on any car manufactured by the automakers who already partnered with the company.



While HERE hasn’t provided any names, it’s pretty clear the companies already using its maps will be among those to rely on ISA Map as well.



