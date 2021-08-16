4 Self-Balancing Scooter Concept Gets Inspired By Japanese Cyberpunk, Looks Insane

Navee N65 Is a Foldable and Affordable Electric Kick Scooter, Offers 40-Mile Range

Chinese tech startup Brightway has introduced its first electric ride: a fun commuter vehicle ready to tackle the congested concrete jungle. Navee N65 is a foldable electric kick scooter that is both practical and affordable. 7 photos



It also features a 17-cm (6.69 in) footboard, which gives the user considerably more space. Furthermore, N65 has a strong iron frame that can handle a maximum weight of up to 265 lbs (120 kg), making it suitable for a broader range of consumers.



The scooter is equipped with a 500-watt brushless motor and a 48.5V 12.5Ah high-performance lithium battery that may last you a while, thanks to the incorporated battery management system (BMS).



N65 can reach a maximum speed of 20 mph (32 kph) and run on a single charge for up to 40 miles (65km). It also has enough juice to go on a 25% incline. The 10-inch pneumatic tires allow the scooter to absorb any shock it may encounter in its path.



Tech-wise, the electric kick



The N65 is currently the subject of a crowdfunding campaign on the



Until we get to hear more about those models, you can see N65 in action in the video below:



This electric kick scooter makes use of a number of modern features to offer riders a comfortable riding experience. For example, its dual-rotation folding system makes pre-assembling simpler and less time-consuming.It also features a 17-cm (6.69 in) footboard, which gives the user considerably more space. Furthermore, N65 has a strong iron frame that can handle a maximum weight of up to 265 lbs (120 kg), making it suitable for a broader range of consumers.The scooter is equipped with a 500-watt brushless motor and a 48.5V 12.5Ah high-performance lithium battery that may last you a while, thanks to the incorporated battery management system (BMS).N65 can reach a maximum speed of 20 mph (32 kph) and run on a single charge for up to 40 miles (65km). It also has enough juice to go on a 25% incline. The 10-inch pneumatic tires allow the scooter to absorb any shock it may encounter in its path.Tech-wise, the electric kick scooter features a large display on the handlebar that shows the rider stats such as speed, power, and battery percentage so he or she can easily monitor the ride. The status of the ride can also be checked from the “Go Navee” app.The N65 is currently the subject of a crowdfunding campaign on the Xiaomi Youpin page. Preorders for this toy start at 3,499 yuan, which is around $540. Brightway also plans to launch a variety of electric kick scooters in October this year and in 2022, including the Navee N40 and Navee Pro-plus, which will be built for rugged terrains.Until we get to hear more about those models, you can see N65 in action in the video below:

