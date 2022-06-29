Nauta Design Shows Interior Renderings of My Song Racing Yacht

Nauta Design revealed their new ClubSwan 80 My Song racing yacht the other day in La Spezia, and now the shipyard is showing the first interior renderings of the sailing craft.
My Song is the first model in Nautor's Swan's ClubSwan 80 range of racing yachts and is a 81-foot (24.38-meter) vessel that was built to deliver high performance. Moreover, this is the fifth in a series of yachts commissioned by experienced yachtsman Pier Luigi Loro Piana.
While My Song’s design was thought-out by Nautor Swan’s Juan Kouyoumdjian, the yacht’s interior was penned by Nauta Design, with input from Pier Luigi Loro Piana. Construction was completed by the yard’s strategic partner Persico Marine.
Designed to mainly serve racing purposes, My Song features a minimal, stylish interior that employs carbon fiber, warm mahogany, and artful lighting.
However, besides the competitive nature, the ship builder also wanted to endow the sailing boat with characteristics that make it a perfect family cruiser, in an attempt to broaden its reach and appeal to more yachting aficionados.
To accomplish this, Nauta Design used lightweight and modular furnishings that can be easily detached and left ashore when the vessel enters race mode. The bench seats in the saloon are the only interior elements that are built in as they also serve as watch berths when racing. The rest of the furnishings can be removed, from the gimbaled oven to the saloon tables, carbon-fiber toilets, and even the aircon system onboard.
The renderings reveal an elegant interior that uses mahogany veneer around spotlights and in strips all over the accommodation space, providing contrast with the carbon fiber. Other details we can observe are the laminated linen counters and tables. There is also an image of the forepeak master suite, which features a king-sized berth that can be split into two to create a twin cabin.
“The market is always asking for something different, out of the box, and our ClubSwan Yachts range can offer a fresh, bold and innovative solution, setting the bar high. The CS80 is a pure racer but is also an incredible yacht for fast sailing, shorthanded sailing, and comfortable sports cruising,” said Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO.
While My Song’s design was thought-out by Nautor Swan’s Juan Kouyoumdjian, the yacht’s interior was penned by Nauta Design, with input from Pier Luigi Loro Piana. Construction was completed by the yard’s strategic partner Persico Marine.
Designed to mainly serve racing purposes, My Song features a minimal, stylish interior that employs carbon fiber, warm mahogany, and artful lighting.
However, besides the competitive nature, the ship builder also wanted to endow the sailing boat with characteristics that make it a perfect family cruiser, in an attempt to broaden its reach and appeal to more yachting aficionados.
To accomplish this, Nauta Design used lightweight and modular furnishings that can be easily detached and left ashore when the vessel enters race mode. The bench seats in the saloon are the only interior elements that are built in as they also serve as watch berths when racing. The rest of the furnishings can be removed, from the gimbaled oven to the saloon tables, carbon-fiber toilets, and even the aircon system onboard.
The renderings reveal an elegant interior that uses mahogany veneer around spotlights and in strips all over the accommodation space, providing contrast with the carbon fiber. Other details we can observe are the laminated linen counters and tables. There is also an image of the forepeak master suite, which features a king-sized berth that can be split into two to create a twin cabin.
“The market is always asking for something different, out of the box, and our ClubSwan Yachts range can offer a fresh, bold and innovative solution, setting the bar high. The CS80 is a pure racer but is also an incredible yacht for fast sailing, shorthanded sailing, and comfortable sports cruising,” said Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO.