Naught-to-Sixty-Two in 3.2s Is Nothing… for Novitec's Ferrari Roma Spider

Published: • By:
Ferrari Roma Spider 14 photos
Photo: Novitec
Novitec has been on a roll these past few months, as it introduced a generous number of modified cars. The tuner's latest project is a complete package for the Ferrari Roma Spider.
Following in the footsteps of the coupe variant that debuted a couple of months ago, the Novitec-tuned Ferrari Roma Spider has similar upgrades and boasts a generous power boost. According to the tuner, the engine is now good for 694 hp (704 ps/518 kW) at 7,400 rpm, and it steams out a peak of 651 lb-ft (882 Nm) of torque at 3,750 rpm.

By comparison, the stock 3.9L twin-turbo V8 engine is rated at 611 hp (620 ps/456 kW), available between 5,750 and 7,500 rpm, and 561 pound-feet (760 Nm) at 3,000-5,750 rpm. From naught to sixty-two (100 kph), the Ferrari Roma Spider needs just 3.4 seconds. With Novitec's upgrades up and running, the time drops to 3.2 seconds. The top speed has also increased from 199 mph (320 kph) to over 202 mph (325 kph).

Novitec could have drawn the line at boosting the exotic open-top model’s straight-line performance, but it hasn’t. In fact, the tuned Ferrari Roma Spider also benefits from a new front lip spoiler. Made of carbon fiber, it is said to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds and optimize stability. The carbon grille and trim below the headlamps, as well as the rocker panels, side mirror caps, and diffuser, join the party alongside the black tailpipes attached to the production exhaust system.

Ferrari Roma Spider
Photo: Novitec
For the wheels, the tuner teamed up with Vossen. The American company fitted the pictured vehicle with its NF 11, a brand-new set that measures 21-inch at the front axle and 22 at the rear. The wheels were wrapped in 255/30 and 315/25 tires, respectively, and they're available in different colors. The tuned Ferrari Roma Spider also gets a set of lowering springs that lower the ride height by around 1.4 inches (35 mm). They're also available in combination with the front-lift system, which makes clearing steep ramps and speed bumps easier.

You could also upgrade the interior of your Ferrari Roma's Spider with Novitec's goodies. The tuner says "a huge selection" of fine leather upholstery, and Alcantara is available for this model in numerous colors for even more personalization. Are you wondering how much everything rounds up to? Well, only Novitec holds the answer to this question, and it hasn't said anything about the Benjamins in the official press release that we've attached at the bottom of this story.

But if you had a Roma Spider and were looking to personalize it, would you opt for Novitec's bundle mentioned above? And if so, would you also pick new materials for the cockpit? We'd (okay, I'd) probably stick to the extra oomph. Not that there is anything wrong with the other extra bits and pieces.
