National Geographic to Unveil Rolls Royce Cullinan on April 4

3 Apr 2018
by
Bit by bit, photo by photo, frame by frame, the first-ever Rolls Royce SUV, the Cullinan, will be revealed starting this week by the carmaker and National Geographic.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the British car builder announced it has partnered with the multimedia giant for a series of social media releases the likes of which the automotive industry has seldom seen.

As the Cullinan prepares for its first official outing in a few months' time, Rolls Royce wants to make sure the model is a hit from the get-go. Being an SUV – although the carmaker calls it “high-sided all-terrain vehicle” - the Cullinan will have to have a set of traits which can be shown better in action than in stills.

To that end, the car will embark together with photographer Cory Richards and a National Geographic team on the Final Challenge tour, a road trip taking it from the starting line in the Scottish Highlands all the way to the United States, via Austria and the Middle East.

The entire trip, planned to last for an undisclosed period, will be documented, with film and photo updates to be published daily by NatGeo and Rolls-Royce.

“Today’s public and customers will see Rolls-Royce in a wholly new light as Cullinan demonstrates just how capable a Rolls-Royce can be,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, company’s CEO.

"And in a few short months, our customers will be able to experience this capability for themselves as they get behind the wheel of this truly compelling Rolls-Royce that is Effortless, Everywhere.”

Official details about the technical capabilities of the Cullinan have not been released. Rolls Royce did not say whether accompanying the photos will be hints to the engine, power and so on.

The April 4 unveiling might prove to be somewhat limited, as it is likely the new SUV will not shed the camouflage seen in the official pictures released today during the trip.
