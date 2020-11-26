Nathan Apodaca Trades in the Nissan He Got for Free for a New Chevy Silverado

They say the younger generations dream of social media stardom as the safest, most convenient, and least demanding way of “making it” in life. It can happen to Millennials too: just look at Nathan Apodaca.
If the name doesn’t ring a bell, where have you been for most of 2020? Nathan Apodaca, best known as 420doggface208 on TikTok, is the most surprising viral star of the year. He shot to unexpected fame when his truck broke down and he filmed himself skateboarding away from it, while lipsyncing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and sipping on Ocean Spray cranberry juice.
It wasn’t riveting content by any means, but it was fun and, because of all that’s happened in 2020, quite “a mood.” The video went viral right away, prompting a very surprising (and very PR wise) move on part of Ocean Spray: a gift of the four-wheel variety.
Ocean Spray bought a brand new Nissan Frontier Pro-4X, loaded the bed with cranberry juice (of course!), and handed the keys over to Apodaca in October. The Nissan was meant to replace the 2005 Dodge Durango that he had filmed himself skateboarding away from, which finally gave up after 320,000 miles (515,000 km).
That Nissan is already gone, as the first video below shows. It’s been ghosted for a “five-star upgrade,” a Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab Z71. Amid questions of what happened to the Nissan, Apodaca’s rep tells the media that he traded it in for the Silverado. At least he still went for cranberry red.
Apodaca’s meteoric rise is the typical rags-to-riches story in today’s social media landscape. In addition to the new truck(s) and the fact he can now afford the price difference for the Chevy, he also upgraded the RV he’d been living in to a $320,000 house in Idaho Falls. “Dreams” was a very appropriate choice indeed for the soundtrack of the video that made it all possible.
