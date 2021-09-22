Natalie Portman Is a Tesla Kind of Person, Owning a Tesla Model 3

Academy-Award winner Natalie Portman was just seen out and about, and it looks like her latest choice when it comea to cars is a Tesla.
Casually dressed in shorts and a black T-shirt with the words "Angel City” on it, Natalie Portman stepped out in Los Angeles, California, ahead of the Emmys gala on Monday, and visited a friend before returning to her car. You can see the pictures in the attached post below.
With a net worth of $90 million, Natalie Portman owned several cars but none extravagant when it came to looks and price. One of her most expensive vehicles isn’t a supercar but the Mercedes-Benz S 400 Hybrid luxury sedan. A Toyota Prius, a 2014 Lexus RX 350, and a Ford Escape took turns in her garage.
Given that she’s an environmentalist and a vegan, Natalie is doing her bit and has gone for several hybrids over the years, now settling for the zero-emission Tesla Model 3.
The Model 3 comes in three different variants. The Performance variant sits at the top of the range with its dual motor system and an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 3.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 162 mph (261 kmh). The car can travel as far as 315 miles (507 kilometers) on a single charge.
It is unlikely though that the "Black Swan" star is driving the sportiest version. The electric compact sedan is also a great choice for a family car, which might be just what Natalie Portman, mother of two, must have thought when she took it home. Depending on the options ticked by the customer, the vehicle also comes with the Autopilot system that brings semi-autonomous features onboard.
The Tesla Model 3 has a starting price right below $40,000, so we can assume that Natalie spent the money wisely.
