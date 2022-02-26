NASCAR's Kurt Busch Failed Car Inspection, Will Face Pass-Through Penalty

Having the next-gen car completing the Daytona 500, NASCAR is now moving forward to Auto Club. Before the qualifying started, some teams failed the inspections and are now slapped with penalties. Kurt Busch, however, faces the toughest ones.
NASCAR’s 23XI Racing team car was the subject of normal inspections as before any race, but officials did the procedures three times before deciding on the final outcome: no qualifying for Kurt Busch. The driver will also serve a pass-through penalty. This will happen on Lap 1, a move which translates into almost guaranteeing Busch and his Toyota will be a lap behind the others. Moreover, car chief David Bryant won’t be able to participate in the Auto Club event.
Bubba Wallace, also racing with a 23XI Toyota, has lost engineer Etienne Cliche.
Fans expressed concern about the measure, with some saying that it’s “a little too extreme”. Others asked NASCAR to give the teams the opportunity to get the cars “up to spec” before the race and just have them start at the back.
Alongside 23XI Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, both Team Penske cars, and Live Fast Motorsports faced the same penalty. Each team lost their car chief.
NASCAR previously announce that the 2022 season comes with tougher penalties that will be enforced. There’s even the revoking of playoff eligibility on the table, if the rule breaking is found to be severe.
As NASCAR’s senior vice president, Scott Miller said these tough measures had to be taken to ensure that the racing with the next-gen car is as fair as possible. The new three-tiered system is now showing its usability.
The Cup Series race on the D-shaped track will take place on Sunday from 3:30 p.m. ET. After missing out on practice in 2020 and 2021, this time it will happen before tomorrow’s race.
