NASCAR's 2022 Auto Club Race Was Stock Car Greatness, Kyle Larson Won

Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s 2022 Auto Club race and defended his prior champion status. Austin Dillon came second, while Erik Jones completed the podium on the third spot. It was a Chevrolet evening in Fontana.“It’s always fun to win here, in the home state,” said Larson in his first interview after finishing his victory lap. He reached a top speed of 172.2 mph (277.1 kph).The event was packed with action as Kyle Busch started spinning in the 15th lap, Chase Elliot took the lead from Tyler Reddick in lap 23 and Busch had to eventually return to the pit because of overheating issues. Two laps later, Chase Elliot spun and lap 65 marked the Stage 1 win for Tyler Reddick.All Toyotas but the Bubba Wallace one had to face overheating issues in Fontana.Tyler Reddick pushed on and won Stage 2, but multiple restarts and crashes had Kyle Larson taking the lead in lap 167. He kept it until the end by fighting Daniel Suarez, who finished fourth.The final four laps were incredible. The race was at its highest point.“The race was just the second points-paying event for the Cup Series’ new next-gen car. As with Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions, Sunday’s action was dotted by several spins and incidents, with Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch among the former series champions finding trouble,” said NASCAR in the press statement you can find attached down below.This race might’ve just revealed that these next-gen cars might also need next-gen tires. We’ll have to wait and see an outcome after this incredibly competitive event. Officials will surely hold some talks with the teams.NASCAR’s Cup Series returns on the 6th of March at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.