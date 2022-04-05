NASCAR Reveals New Nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023

This Monday, NASCAR announced the 15 nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the first ballot in two years after the global health crisis.
Four new nominees were added to the list and between them are 1972 Daytona 500 winner A.J. Foyt and Former Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth.The voting process is a very interesting and unique. It is split into two ballots, with five nominees appearing on the Pioneer ballot and ten on the Modern Era ballot.
As a result, two Hall of Fame inductees will be chosen from the Modern Era ballot and one from the Pioneer ballot to make up the Class of 2023. In addition, we have the Landmark Award, which is an award given for outstanding contributions to the sport. Lesa France Kennedy (NASCAR executive vice-chair) is the new nominee, joining four other participants for the Landmark Award.
Let's take a look at some of the NASCAR legends who have the best chances to make it to the Class of 2023. In the Pioneer Ballot, I believe Sam Ard has the best odds among all the nominees.
Ard raced for just three seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series due to a violent crash cutting his career short. However, he was still able to win the title twice in 1983 and 1984, plus finishing on top in 22 NXS races from 92 starts.
As for the Landmark Award, the last nominee introduced, Lesa France Kennedy has all the chances to take home the award. She is one of the most influential women in sports, with many contributions to this competition's developments.
The close battle will be in the Modern Era Ballot, with many drivers deserving one of the two available spots. However, a spot should be guaranteed for Kirk Shelmerdine, a four-time NASCAR Cup champion crew chief.
The Hall of Fame voting panel will meet and vote for the Class of 2023 and the Landmark Award in about one month. Until then, let the speculations roll.
