It probably happened to many, but rage quit proved particularly costly for Richard Petty Motorsports NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace. Known as Bubba, the American was until recently taking part in the eNASCAR Esports League.This weekend, during the race at the simulated Bristol Motor Speedway, Wallace had it tough. He managed to crash his video game car twice during the first two laps, used the game’s magic wand to fast repair the car, only to crash it again for the third time, with some 150 laps to go, smacking into Stewart-Haas Racing’s Clint Bowyer.He could have chosen to drive the damaged car some more, but as it happens in such cases, emotions got the better of him. The driver got out of the game, but not before venting his rage on everyone who was watching:"Y'all have a good one. That's why I don't take this sh*t serious. Peace out!" he posted during the Twitch livestream.Now, racers in eSports leagues don’t usually have a sponsorship agreement, but Wallace had one with pain-relief brand Blue-Emu. And he might have continued to benefit from it, had he not continued his rant against gamers and games on Twitter."Bahaha I'm dying at my mentions right now... I ruined so many peoples day by quitting... a video game... Bahaha. A video game. Damn, quarantine life is rough," he said replying to the messages he received there.Soon after that, another message came from Blue-Emu, notifying Wallace that the company is interested in drivers, not quitters, and hinting that the deal is over.We’re not sure what the contract between the two stipulated, but we’re pretty sure Wallace is not all that affected about getting dropped by his sponsor. He should be worried though about the PR fallout that came afterward.